Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month: Raise Your Voice for Awareness

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month



Importance of Ovarian cancer Awareness

Did You Know?

Ovarian cancer has a 47% five-year survival rate, highlighting the importance of early detection for better outcomes. #ovariancancer #medindia’

Key Statistics

Symptoms and Early Detection

Abdominal bloating or swelling

Quickly feeling full when eating

Pelvic or abdominal pain

Urinary urgency or frequency

Screening and Diagnosis

Transvaginal Ultrasound (TVUS): Uses sound waves to create images of the ovaries.

Uses sound waves to create images of the ovaries. CA-125 Blood Test: Measures the level of a protein that can be elevated in ovarian cancer.

Support and Resources for Ovarian Cancer

Key Organizations and Initiatives

How to Get Involved

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month - (https://www.aacr.org/patients-caregivers/awareness-months/ovarian-cancer-awareness-month/)

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month is a dedicated period each year in September to raise awareness about ovarian cancer , its symptoms, treatment options, and support for those affected. This observance aims to educate the public, support research, and enhance early detection and treatment strategies ().Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the ovaries grow uncontrollably. It’s often termed the “silent killer” because its symptoms can be subtle and easily mistaken for other conditions. Early detection is challenging, but increasing awareness can lead to earlier diagnosis and better outcomes.Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cancer among women and the leading cause of gynecologic cancer death in the United States.The five-year survival rate is about 47% for ovarian cancer, which emphasizes the need for improved early detection and treatment.Symptoms of ovarian cancer can be vague, but awareness of them is crucial. They may include:Currently, there is no routine screening test for ovarian cancer. However, women at higher risk due to family history or genetic factors may undergo:This organization is dedicated to advancing research, advocating for patient needs, and providing support for those affected by ovarian cancer.NOCC focuses on educating the public, supporting patients, and running awareness campaigns to improve knowledge about ovarian cancer.GOG conducts research and clinical trials aimed at improving treatment and outcomes for gynecologic cancers, including ovarian cancer.Participate in local or national events, wear teal to show support, and share information about ovarian cancer on social media.Contribute to research organizations or engage in fundraising activities to support advancements in treatment and early detection.Educate your community about the symptoms of ovarian cancer and the importance of early detection to help improve diagnosis and outcomes.Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month serves as a vital reminder to stay informed about ovarian cancer and support efforts to improve detection and treatment. By increasing awareness, supporting research, and promoting education, we can work towards better outcomes for those affected by this challenging disease.Source-Medindia