Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month: Raise Your Voice for Awareness

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Sep 20 2024 3:59 PM

Highlights:
  • Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month educates the public on symptoms and early detection
  • Key statistics highlight the need for improved early diagnosis and treatment
  • Support organizations and research efforts to advance treatment and support patients
Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month is a dedicated period each year in September to raise awareness about ovarian cancer, its symptoms, treatment options, and support for those affected. This observance aims to educate the public, support research, and enhance early detection and treatment strategies (1 Trusted Source
September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Go to source).

Importance of Ovarian cancer Awareness

Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the ovaries grow uncontrollably. It’s often termed the “silent killer” because its symptoms can be subtle and easily mistaken for other conditions. Early detection is challenging, but increasing awareness can lead to earlier diagnosis and better outcomes.

Key Statistics


Incidence: Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cancer among women and the leading cause of gynecologic cancer death in the United States.

Survival Rates: The five-year survival rate is about 47% for ovarian cancer, which emphasizes the need for improved early detection and treatment.

Symptoms and Early Detection


Common Symptoms

Symptoms of ovarian cancer can be vague, but awareness of them is crucial. They may include:

Screening and Diagnosis


Currently, there is no routine screening test for ovarian cancer. However, women at higher risk due to family history or genetic factors may undergo:
  • Transvaginal Ultrasound (TVUS): Uses sound waves to create images of the ovaries.
  • CA-125 Blood Test: Measures the level of a protein that can be elevated in ovarian cancer.

Support and Resources for Ovarian Cancer

Key Organizations and Initiatives


Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA): This organization is dedicated to advancing research, advocating for patient needs, and providing support for those affected by ovarian cancer.

National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC): NOCC focuses on educating the public, supporting patients, and running awareness campaigns to improve knowledge about ovarian cancer.

Gynecologic Oncology Group (GOG): GOG conducts research and clinical trials aimed at improving treatment and outcomes for gynecologic cancers, including ovarian cancer.

How to Get Involved


Join Awareness Campaigns: Participate in local or national events, wear teal to show support, and share information about ovarian cancer on social media.

Support Research: Contribute to research organizations or engage in fundraising activities to support advancements in treatment and early detection.

Spread Awareness: Educate your community about the symptoms of ovarian cancer and the importance of early detection to help improve diagnosis and outcomes.

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month serves as a vital reminder to stay informed about ovarian cancer and support efforts to improve detection and treatment. By increasing awareness, supporting research, and promoting education, we can work towards better outcomes for those affected by this challenging disease.

Reference:
  1. September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month - (https://www.aacr.org/patients-caregivers/awareness-months/ovarian-cancer-awareness-month/)

Source-Medindia


