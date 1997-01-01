Drugs for Ovarian Cancer

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Ovarian Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Altretamine Altretamine is an antineoplastic alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as ovarian cancer.

Bevacizumab Bevacizumab is used to treat certain types of advanced lung cancer. It is also used to treat certain types of brain, breast, kidney, colon, or rectal cancer along with other cancer medicines.

Capecitabine is an antimetabolite, prescribed for breast cancer and colorectal cancer. It prevents the growth of cancer cells.

Carboplatin is prescribed for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It contains platinum; stops the growth of cancer cells.

Cisplatin is a platinum-based chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and metastatic testicular tumors either alone or with other medications.

Docetaxel is an anti-cancer agent, mainly used for the treatment of breast, ovarian, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer either alone or with other medications. It belongs to taxane group. It stops the growth and spread of cancer cells.

Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer.

Estrogen is a female sex hormone, prescribed for severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause, ovarian failure, osteoporosis, uterine bleeding, delayed puberty and prostate cancer.

Exemestane Exemestane is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed for advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women who are no longer responsive to anti-estrogen therapy. Trade Names :

Gemcitabine is a nucleoside analog used in chemotherapy for treating certain types of cancer (like lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer). The medication inhibits the progress of cancer cell growth in the body.

Goserelin Goserelin is a synthetic analogue of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist, used to suppress production of the sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen), prescribed for the treatment of endometriosis, breast and prostate cancer. Trade Names :

Melphalan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for multiple myeloma, melanoma, and ovarian carcinoma.

Niraparib Niraparib is prescribed as a maintenance treatment in adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer , fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer who show a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy . Niraparib works by inhibiting the PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) activity. It results in the formation of PARP-DNA complexes leading to the damage of DNA and tumor cell death. It benefits by improving the patient's progression-free survival and should be given only by the medical specialist who is an expert in handling anti-cancer medicines.

Paclitaxel is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovarian and breast cancer.

Rucaparib Rucaparib belongs to a group of medications called poly (ADP-Ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors. The drug is prescribed for the treatment of ovarian cancer in women with BRCA mutations (breast cancer gene mutations) who have been treated with two or more drugs. The drug mainly acts by killing the cancer cells.

Tamoxifen is an antiestrogen, prescribed for breast cancer. It is also used for infertility, gynecomastia, ductal carcinoma either alone or with other medications.

Topotecan Topotecan is a topoisomerase type I inhibitor, prescribed for ovarian or lung cancer that do not respond well to other types of cancer treatment. It kills the cancer cells in ovary and lungs. Trade Names :