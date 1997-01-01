medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Ovarian Cancer

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Ovarian Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Altretamine

Altretamine is an antineoplastic alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as ovarian cancer.

Bevacizumab

Bevacizumab is used to treat certain types of advanced lung cancer. It is also used to treat certain types of brain, breast, kidney, colon, or rectal cancer along with other cancer medicines.

Docetaxel

Docetaxel is an anti-cancer agent, mainly used for the treatment of breast, ovarian, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer either alone or with other medications. It belongs to taxane group. It stops the growth and spread of cancer cells.
Trade Names :
Docespera | Docemax 20 mg | Docemax 80 mg | Docemax 120 mg | Docecad (20mg/0.5mL) | Docecad (80mg/2mL) | Docecad (120mg/3mL) | Docetere (20mg/0.5mL) | Docetere (80mh/2mL) | Docetere (120mg/3mL)
More...

Exemestane

Exemestane is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed for advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women who are no longer responsive to anti-estrogen therapy.
Trade Names :
X -Cel FC | Aromasin | Xtane | Exeget

Goserelin

Goserelin is a synthetic analogue of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist, used to suppress production of the sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen), prescribed for the treatment of endometriosis, breast and prostate cancer.
Trade Names :
Zoladex LA | Zoladex

Niraparib

Niraparib is prescribed as a maintenance treatment in adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer who show a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. Niraparib works by inhibiting the PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) activity. It results in the formation of PARP-DNA complexes leading to the damage of DNA and tumor cell death. It benefits by improving the patient's progression-free survival and should be given only by the medical specialist who is an expert in handling anti-cancer medicines.

Rucaparib

Rucaparib belongs to a group of medications called poly (ADP-Ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors. The drug is prescribed for the treatment of ovarian cancer in women with BRCA mutations (breast cancer gene mutations) who have been treated with two or more drugs. The drug mainly acts by killing the cancer cells.

Rucaparib

Rucaparib belongs to a group of medications called poly (ADP-Ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors. The drug is prescribed for the treatment of ovarian cancer in women with BRCA mutations (breast cancer gene mutations) who have been treated with two or more drugs. The drug mainly acts by killing the cancer cells.

Topotecan

Topotecan is a topoisomerase type I inhibitor, prescribed for ovarian or lung cancer that do not respond well to other types of cancer treatment. It kills the cancer cells in ovary and lungs.
Trade Names :
Topotel | Cantop | Topotel (4 mg) | Cantop (2.5mg)

Vinorelbine Tartrate

Vinorelbine Tartrate is an anti-cancer agent, prescribed for non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and Hodgkin's disease.
Trade Names :
Vinbine (10mg)
Ovarian Cancer / Cancer in the Ovaries

Ovarian Cancer / Cancer in the Ovaries

Ovarian cancer affects both the ovaries and is referred to as the 'silent killer' as the symptoms go unnoticed until the disease advances.
About - Frequently Asked Questions - Glossary - References -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.