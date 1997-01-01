Drugs for Ovarian Cancer

Niraparib is prescribed as a maintenance treatment in adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer
, fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer
who show a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy
.
Niraparib works by inhibiting the PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) activity. It results in the formation of PARP-DNA complexes leading to the damage of DNA and tumor cell death.
It benefits by improving the patient's progression-free survival and should be given only by the medical specialist who is an expert in handling anti-cancer medicines.