Older Fathers May Face Higher IVF Miscarriage Risks

ESHRE 2025: Impact of Advanced Paternal Age on Donor Egg IVF Success
Go to source). Researchers presented data at the 41st Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) showing that men over 45 have higher miscarriage rates and lower live birth rates during IVF cycles, even with young, healthy donor eggs.
The study analyzed 1,712 first egg donation cycles between 2019 and 2023 across six IVF centers in Italy and Spain. The donor eggs were from women with an average age of 26, while female recipients were an average of 43 years old. The researchers divided male partners into two groups: those 45 years or younger and those over 45.
Key outcomes revealed that men over 45 had a miscarriage rate of 23.8%, compared to 16.3% among younger men. The live birth rate was also lower, at 35.1% for older fathers versus 41% for those aged 45 or younger.
Why Paternal Age Matters“Traditionally, maternal age has been the central focus in reproductive medicine, but our results show that the age of the male partner also plays a crucial and independent role,” said Dr. Maria Cristina Guglielmo, an embryologist at Eugin Italy and lead researcher of the study.
She explained that as men age, the repeated division of sperm stem cells increases the risk of DNA errors and mutations. This can lead to sperm carrying abnormal chromosomes, higher DNA fragmentation, and changes in the sperm’s epigenetic profile, all of which may harm embryo development and raise miscarriage risk.
“These factors affect both the genetic integrity and functional quality of sperm,” Dr. Guglielmo noted. “Even when we use young, healthy donor eggs and a single high-quality embryo, we see poorer outcomes in men over 45.”
Why Fertility Clinics Need to Talk About Dad’s AgeThe findings highlight the need for fertility clinics to inform male patients about the influence of advancing paternal age. “Clinics should ensure that male patients are fully informed about how their age can impact fertility potential, pregnancy success, and miscarriage risk,” Dr. Guglielmo advised.
Professor Dr. Carlos Calhaz-Jorge, immediate past chair of ESHRE, described the paper as “important” and suggested it could reshape how doctors counsel couples. “Although it might be interesting to further subdivide the ‘older paternal age’ group, the results presented should be seriously considered,” he said.
Future Focus: Understanding Genetic Risks Linked to Older SpermDr. Guglielmo and her team plan to investigate more deeply how paternal age affects the long-term health of children born through donor egg cycles, including links to neurodevelopmental disorders.
“Our future work will look closely at how sperm DNA damage, oxidative stress, and epigenetic changes may impact not only pregnancy outcomes but also children’s health,” she said.
While maternal age has long been the primary focus of fertility conversations, this research serves as a timely reminder: the father’s age counts, too.
