Dogs Successfully Detect Parkinson`s Disease Through Skin Odour, Study Finds?

Golden Retriever Bumper and Black Labrador Peanut have helped scientists prove that dogs can sniff out Parkinson’s disease with up to 98% accuracy. The findings could pave the way for fast, non-invasive diagnostic tools using scent.
- Dogs detected Parkinson’s disease odour with 80% sensitivity and 98% specificity
- The study used over 200 samples in a double-blind setup
- Findings could aid early, non-invasive Parkinson’s diagnosis before symptoms appear
Trained dogs can detect the odor of Parkinson's disease
Go to source). The research, published in The Journal of Parkinson’s Disease and led by teams from the University of Bristol, the University of Manchester, and Medical Detection Dogs, involved two dogs trained to detect PD from sebum swabs (skin oil collected from the upper back).
In a double-blind trial, the dogs showed:
- Up to 80% sensitivity (correctly detecting Parkinson’s cases)
- Up to 98% specificity (correctly identifying non-Parkinson’s samples) They could even sniff out PD in people with other health conditions, proving that the smell signature is unique to Parkinson’s.
They've been man's best friend - now they may be medicine's next frontier. Trained dogs can sniff out Parkinson's disease long before symptoms set in. #parkinsonsawareness #medicaldetectiondogs #earlydiagnosis #dogsinmedicine #medindia’
The Strange Science Behind Why Parkinson’s Has a SmellParkinson’s disease affects how the body produces sebum, an oily substance on the skin. The chemical changes in this oil release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) , which give off a unique scent.
This idea was first inspired by Joy Milne, a Scottish woman who noticed a change in her husband’s odor years before his Parkinson’s diagnosis. Her unique ability inspired researchers to explore sebum as a diagnostic marker—an insight now confirmed by trained dogs.
How the Dogs Learned to Detect Disease by SmellTwo dogs, Peanut (a Black Labrador) and Bumper (a golden retriever), were trained over weeks to recognize PD in over 200 sebum samples, some from patients with confirmed Parkinson’s and others from healthy volunteers.
Samples were placed on stands and presented randomly. The dogs were rewarded when they correctly:
- Indicated a Parkinson’s-positive sample
- Ignored a Parkinson’s-negative sample
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects movement. It occurs when nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine degenerate, leading to symptoms such as tremors, muscle stiffness, slowed movements (bradykinesia), impaired balance, and changes in speech or facial expression.
Non-motor symptoms like depression, sleep disturbances, and cognitive decline may also appear. Diagnosis is based on clinical evaluation of symptoms, medical history, and neurological exams; imaging tests like MRI or DaTscan may support the diagnosis but cannot confirm it alone.
While there is no cure, treatment focuses on managing symptoms and improving quality of life through medications like levodopa and dopamine agonists, deep brain stimulation (DBS) for advanced cases, physical therapy, and lifestyle changes such as exercise and balanced nutrition.
Could a Dog Sniff Out Parkinson’s Sooner?Currently, there is no definitive test for Parkinson’s disease. Symptoms often appear years after the disease has started damaging the brain. This study suggests dogs could help scientists develop:
- Early, non-invasive tests (like skin swabs)
- Faster diagnosis, leading to quicker treatment and possibly better outcomes
Dr. Nicola Rooney from the University of Bristol added, “These dogs achieved high sensitivity and specificity, showing there’s an olfactory signature distinct to Parkinson’s.”
Echoing the excitement, Prof. Perdita Barran of the University of Manchester said, “This supports our vision of fast, accessible diagnosis through simple skin swabs. Dogs are helping us get there”
Reference:
- Trained dogs can detect the odor of Parkinson's disease - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1877718X251342485)
Source-Medindia