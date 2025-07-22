New Bat Viruses Found in China Raise Global Spillover Concerns

Researchers in China have identified 20 new bat viruses, two related to deadly Nipah and Hendra strains, raising concern about future outbreaks.
- 20 previously unknown viruses, including henipaviruses, were discovered in bat kidneys in China
- Two of them share up to 71% similarity with deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses
- Viruses found near orchards raise concern over fruit contamination and human spillover
New viruses discovered in bats in China could be the next pandemic threat
Go to source). The findings, published in PLOS Pathogens, raise red flags among scientists.
“These viruses are particularly concerning because they were predominantly found in bat kidneys, a site linked to urine production, raising alarm about potential human exposure via contaminated fruits or water,” said molecular virologist Prof. Vinod Balasubramaniam of Monash University.
What Did the Study Find?Researchers analyzed kidney tissue from 142 bats across 10 species, collected between 2017 and 2020. Genetic sequencing revealed:
- 20 new viruses
- 2 henipaviruses closely related to Nipah and Hendra
- A new parasite (Klossiella yunnanensis) and two new bacterial species (including Flavobacterium yunnanensis)
Why It MattersHenipaviruses like Nipah and Hendra are notorious for causing fatal respiratory and brain infections in humans. Nipah virus, with fatality rates as high as 75%, is known to spread from bats to humans via contaminated fruit or contact with infected animals.
With bats found roosting near orchards, scientists warn that this creates direct pathways for viral contamination of food and water.
Is Another Spillover Event Coming?While the study does not confirm a new pandemic, researchers stress the need for:
- Greater surveillance of wildlife viruses
- Public health education in vulnerable areas
- Stronger food safety practices, such as washing fruits and boiling water
- Ongoing lab testing of bat-borne viruses to assess infection risks
“This is a wake-up call. Shared food and water sources could become bridges for deadly viruses.”
Monitor the Wild to Protect the WorldThis discovery underscores the need to constantly monitor wildlife pathogens, especially in areas where human activity and natural habitats intersect. Vigilance, surveillance, and early detection remain our best tools to prevent future outbreaks.
