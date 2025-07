New Bat Viruses Found in China Raise Global Spillover Concerns

Researchers in China have identified 20 new bat viruses, two related to deadly Nipah and Hendra strains, raising concern about future outbreaks.

Highlights: 20 previously unknown viruses, including henipaviruses, were discovered in bat kidneys in China

Two of them share up to 71% similarity with deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses

Viruses found near orchards raise concern over fruit contamination and human spillover

Did You Know?

Bats carry more than just myths - scientists warn their viruses may be just one step away from spilling into our food and lives.

Bats carry more than just myths - scientists warn their viruses may be just one step away from spilling into our food and lives. #zoonoticrisk #nipahvirus #batviruses #pandemicthreat #hendravirus #medindia’

What Did the Study Find?

20 new viruses

2 henipaviruses closely related to Nipah and Hendra

A new parasite (Klossiella yunnanensis) and two new bacterial species (including Flavobacterium yunnanensis)

Why It Matters

Is Another Spillover Event Coming?

Greater surveillance of wildlife viruses

Public health education in vulnerable areas

Stronger food safety practices, such as washing fruits and boiling water

Ongoing lab testing of bat-borne viruses to assess infection risks

Monitor the Wild to Protect the World

A new international study has identified 20 previously unknown viruses in bats in China’s Yunnan province, including two that resemble the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses known to infect humans and livestock ().The findings, published in, raise red flags among scientists.,” said molecular virologist Prof. Vinod Balasubramaniam of Monash University.Researchers analyzed kidney tissue from 142 bats across 10 species, collected between 2017 and 2020. Genetic sequencing revealed:One of the newly discovered viruses, Yunnan bat henipavirus 1, showed up to 71% genetic similarity to known human-infecting henipaviruses.Henipaviruses likeandare notorious for causing fatal respiratory and brain infections in humans. Nipah virus , with fatality rates as high as 75%, is known to spread from bats to humans via contaminated fruit or contact with infected animals.With bats found roosting near orchards, scientists warn that this creates direct pathways for viral contamination of food and water.While the study does not confirm a new pandemic, researchers stress the need for:Dr. Alison Peel, an ecologist not involved in the study, pointed out that, but ignoring them isn’t wise either.“This is a wake-up call. Shared food and water sources could become bridges for deadly viruses.”This discovery underscores the need to constantly monitor wildlife pathogens, especially in areas where human activity and natural habitats intersect. Vigilance, surveillance, and early detection remain our best tools to prevent future outbreaks.Source-Medindia