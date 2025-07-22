About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
New Bat Viruses Found in China Raise Global Spillover Concerns

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 22 2025 11:53 AM

Researchers in China have identified 20 new bat viruses, two related to deadly Nipah and Hendra strains, raising concern about future outbreaks.

New Bat Viruses Found in China Raise Global Spillover Concerns
Highlights:
  • 20 previously unknown viruses, including henipaviruses, were discovered in bat kidneys in China
  • Two of them share up to 71% similarity with deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses
  • Viruses found near orchards raise concern over fruit contamination and human spillover
A new international study has identified 20 previously unknown viruses in bats in China’s Yunnan province, including two that resemble the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses known to infect humans and livestock (1 Trusted Source
New viruses discovered in bats in China could be the next pandemic threat

Go to source).
The findings, published in PLOS Pathogens, raise red flags among scientists.

These viruses are particularly concerning because they were predominantly found in bat kidneys, a site linked to urine production, raising alarm about potential human exposure via contaminated fruits or water,” said molecular virologist Prof. Vinod Balasubramaniam of Monash University.


Advertisement

What Did the Study Find?

Researchers analyzed kidney tissue from 142 bats across 10 species, collected between 2017 and 2020. Genetic sequencing revealed:
  • 20 new viruses
  • 2 henipaviruses closely related to Nipah and Hendra
  • A new parasite (Klossiella yunnanensis) and two new bacterial species (including Flavobacterium yunnanensis)
One of the newly discovered viruses, Yunnan bat henipavirus 1, showed up to 71% genetic similarity to known human-infecting henipaviruses.


Advertisement
Why It Matters

Henipaviruses like Nipah and Hendra are notorious for causing fatal respiratory and brain infections in humans. Nipah virus, with fatality rates as high as 75%, is known to spread from bats to humans via contaminated fruit or contact with infected animals.

With bats found roosting near orchards, scientists warn that this creates direct pathways for viral contamination of food and water.


Is Another Spillover Event Coming?

While the study does not confirm a new pandemic, researchers stress the need for:
  • Greater surveillance of wildlife viruses
  • Public health education in vulnerable areas
  • Stronger food safety practices, such as washing fruits and boiling water
  • Ongoing lab testing of bat-borne viruses to assess infection risks
Dr. Alison Peel, an ecologist not involved in the study, pointed out that not all bat viruses are dangerous, but ignoring them isn’t wise either.

“This is a wake-up call. Shared food and water sources could become bridges for deadly viruses.”


Monitor the Wild to Protect the World

This discovery underscores the need to constantly monitor wildlife pathogens, especially in areas where human activity and natural habitats intersect. Vigilance, surveillance, and early detection remain our best tools to prevent future outbreaks.

Reference:
  1. New viruses discovered in bats in China could be the next pandemic threat - (https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/06/250625075020.htm)

Source-Medindia


