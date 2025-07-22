New Bat Viruses Found in China Raise Global Spillover Concerns

Researchers in China have identified 20 new bat viruses, two related to deadly Nipah and Hendra strains, raising concern about future outbreaks.

Highlights: 20 previously unknown viruses, including henipaviruses, were discovered in bat kidneys in China

Two of them share up to 71% similarity with deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses

Viruses found near orchards raise concern over fruit contamination and human spillover

Did You Know?

Bats carry more than just myths - scientists warn their viruses may be just one step away from spilling into our food and lives. #zoonoticrisk #nipahvirus #batviruses #pandemicthreat #hendravirus #medindia’

What Did the Study Find?

20 new viruses

2 henipaviruses closely related to Nipah and Hendra

A new parasite (Klossiella yunnanensis) and two new bacterial species (including Flavobacterium yunnanensis)

Why It Matters

Is Another Spillover Event Coming?

Greater surveillance of wildlife viruses

Public health education in vulnerable areas

Stronger food safety practices, such as washing fruits and boiling water

Ongoing lab testing of bat-borne viruses to assess infection risks

Monitor the Wild to Protect the World

