Low-Fiber Diet May Lead to Dangerous Heart Blockages, Study Finds

A new Swedish study links low-fiber eating habits to a higher risk of dangerous blockages in the heart’s arteries, even in people without any heart symptoms.
- People who eat less fiber are more likely to have dangerous fat deposits in their heart arteries
- These deposits were more likely to cause blockages and heart attacks
- The study included over 24,000 adults with no history of heart disease
Low-fibre diet is associated with high-risk coronary plaque features
Go to source). Researchers from Lund University, together with colleagues across multiple Swedish centers, examined data from 24,097 adults aged 50 to 64 who had no known or diagnosed cardiovascular disease at the start of the study. Using advanced heart scans called computed tomography, they looked for atherosclerotic plaque, the fatty deposits that can narrow arteries and block blood flow.
What they found was striking: people with the least healthy diets, especially those low in fiber and rich in processed foods, showed a higher presence of high-risk plaque in their coronary arteries. This type of plaque is more likely to rupture and cause blood clots, leading to serious heart events like heart attacks or sudden cardiac arrest.
Unhealthy Diets Linked to Higher Risk of Coronary Artery DiseaseThe study, published in Cardiovascular Research, analyzed participants from the SCAPIS project, Sweden’s largest heart and lung imaging study. Participants completed detailed food questionnaires, which were then scored on a dietary index. Higher scores reflected a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruit, nuts, and healthy oils, while lower scores included frequent consumption of red meat, processed snacks, and sugary drinks.
When researchers matched dietary patterns with artery images, they found that among the 8,344 people with the least healthy diets, 44% showed some form of coronary artery changes, compared to 36% of the 6,139 people who had the healthiest diets. Serious artery narrowing with high-risk plaque was 1.6 times more common among those with poor diets.
Expert Insights“There is no single food that determines heart health, but overall dietary patterns matter,” explained Professor Isabel Goncalves, senior cardiologist at Lund University and lead author of the study. “Our results suggest that low-fiber diets may encourage changes in the body that lead to dangerous plaque.”
After adjusting for factors like blood pressure, obesity, and triglyceride levels, the link between poor diets and artery plaque remained significant. The researchers believe that unhealthy dietary patterns may change metabolism and body composition in ways that promote these dangerous plaques.
Why This MattersAtherosclerosis, sometimes called hardening of the arteries, develops silently for years. When high-risk plaques rupture, they can suddenly block blood flow and cause life-threatening heart attacks or strokes.
The results underscore how diet is not just about calories or weight, but also about the quality of foods, especially fiber-rich fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, that help protect artery health.
“There is no quick fix,” added Ingrid Larsson, a nutritionist and associate professor at the Sahlgrenska Academy. “A balanced diet in line with national dietary guidelines remains one of the most important tools to protect your heart.”
This research provides another reason to choose fiber-rich foods: they are not only good for digestion but also help keep your heart’s arteries stable and healthy.
Takeaway: Eat Smart, Protect Your HeartHeart disease can begin developing long before any symptoms appear. A high-fiber diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains may help lower this hidden risk. Smarter food choices today could be a decisive step toward preventing serious heart problems tomorrow.
Reference:
- Low-fibre diet is associated with high-risk coronary plaque features - (https://academic.oup.com/cardiovascres/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cvr/cvaf088/8162637)
Source-Medindia