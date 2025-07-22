Low-Fiber Diet May Lead to Dangerous Heart Blockages, Study Finds

A new Swedish study links low-fiber eating habits to a higher risk of dangerous blockages in the heart’s arteries, even in people without any heart symptoms.

Highlights: People who eat less fiber are more likely to have dangerous fat deposits in their heart arteries

These deposits were more likely to cause blockages and heart attacks

The study included over 24,000 adults with no history of heart disease

Unhealthy Diets Linked to Higher Risk of Coronary Artery Disease

