Not Just in the Mind: Schizophrenia's Link to Chronic Lung Damage

People with schizophrenia are more likely to develop chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) due to both biological and social factors.

Highlights: People with schizophrenia face a higher risk of developing COPD

face a higher risk of developing COPD Smoking is a contributing factor , but not the only one linking schizophrenia and COPD

, but not the only one linking schizophrenia and COPD Limited access to general healthcare worsens outcomes for people with schizophrenia and COPD

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

COPD and Schizophrenia



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Over 30 million Americans are affected by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, but half are unaware they have it. #chronicobstructivedisease #medindia’

Over 30 million Americans are affected by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, but half are unaware they have it. #chronicobstructivedisease #medindia’

Advertisement

Schizophrenia and Smoking are Not the Only Risk Factors

Advertisement

Underdiagnosis and Misinterpretation of Symptoms

Advertisement

Call for Integrated and Non-Stigmatizing Medical Care

COPD and Schizophrenia - (https://journal.copdfoundation.org/jcopdf/id/1549/COPD-and-Schizophrenia)