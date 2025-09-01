Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, September 01). Drinking Very Hot Beverages May Raise Cancer Risk . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 01, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/drinking-very-hot-beverages-may-raise-cancer-risk-220898-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Drinking Very Hot Beverages May Raise Cancer Risk". Medindia. Sep 01, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/drinking-very-hot-beverages-may-raise-cancer-risk-220898-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Drinking Very Hot Beverages May Raise Cancer Risk". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/drinking-very-hot-beverages-may-raise-cancer-risk-220898-1.htm. (accessed Sep 01, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Drinking Very Hot Beverages May Raise Cancer Risk. Medindia, viewed Sep 01, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/drinking-very-hot-beverages-may-raise-cancer-risk-220898-1.htm.