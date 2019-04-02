No Increased Cancer Risk in Babies Born After Fertility Treatment

‘Do ART children have an increased risk of cancer? No, a new study suggests that babies born after medically assisted fertility treatment such as assisted reproductive technology (ART) do not appear to be at higher risk of developing cancer.’

than other children, according to the first study to look at the long-term cancer risk in ART children compared to those in the general population or who were naturally conceived by subfertile women.The study of 47,690 children is published in, one of the world's leading reproductive medicine journals, and is important because, until now, there has been conflicting evidence about whether or not ART children have an increased risk of cancer., which makes it the first study to compare outcomes in these children over such a long period of time.Lead researcher, Professor Flora van Leeuwen, Head of the Department of Epidemiology in The Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam (The Netherlands), said: "."The first author of the study, Ms. Mandy Spaan, a Ph.D. student in the Department of Epidemiology, said:The research team analyzed data from a large, nationwide study of subfertile women (the OMEGA study) who were treated in one of 12 Dutch fertility clinics between 1980 and 2001. They also collected data on the offspring and the information was linked to data on the incidence of cancer from The Netherlands Cancer Registry between January 1989 and November 2016.Information on the method of conception and any confounding factors, such as the cause of the parents' subfertility, the mother's age, the child's birth year, birth weight, duration of pregnancy, and whether they were single or multiple births, was also collected from the mothers' completed questionnaires and medical records.Of the 47,690 children born alive,, andMs. Spaan said:Prof van Leeuwen concluded:However, as ever more children are born through ICSI and cryopreservation of embryos, the long-term cancer risk should be investigated in larger numbers of children born as a result of these techniques., and so a limitation of this study is that the small number of cancers makes it difficult to produce reliable results from subgroup analyses. In addition, the method of conception could not be identified in 12 percent of children from the information in the mothers' questionnaires and medical records.A strength of the study is its large size, the long and complete follow-up, the comparison with naturally conceived children from subfertile women as well as the general population, and the detailed information on potential confounding factors.Source: Eurekalert