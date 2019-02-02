World Cancer Day - Get Involved to Make a Change

‘At least a third of cancers can be prevented. Most cancers can be cured if detected early and treatment begun as soon as possible. It is time we became aware of how to prevent cancer and the need for early treatment and educate and empower one and all.’

Primary Goals of World Cancer Day and Theme for 2019

Integrate cancer prevention into world health and development programs

Education of the general public about early diagnosis and cure of cancer

Improve health care and make available affordable treatment to one and all

Promotion of cancer research

Calling upon the global community to join in the fight against cancer and spread awareness

What We Can Do To Raise Cancer Awareness

Use social media such as Facebook and Twitter to post and share messages and campaign posters. Create your own custom poster with inspiring messages and share widely in the social media

Share your story of the fight against cancer on social media to inspire and encourage cancer patients across the world

Wear the theme colors of blue and orange to show your solidarity to World Cancer Day. Light up your building or an important landmark in the community in the theme colors with cancer-related messages

Make your personal contribution or raise funds for the cancer charity and cancer research. Organize a marathon or sports event or a fun-filled gala event to raise cancer awareness and donate the proceeds to charity

Organize a tea event in your community and involve cancer survivors to share their story and experience and inspire and raise awareness about cancer prevention and cure

Enlist the help of local television channels, radio, and print media to bring out messages and write-ups about cancer awareness and call experts to discuss the topic to eliminate myths and educate the general population about cancer

Hospitals and clinics can offer free cancer screening check-ups to encourage more people to seek medical help and benefit from early diagnosis

Local administration and government must ensure affordable and quality treatment to one and all irrespective of socioeconomic status, caste or gender

Key Cancer Facts

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally with an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018

Behavioral and lifestyle changes can prevent at least a third of cancers

Cancer is curable. Early diagnosis is key to cure cancer

The most common cancer-related deaths occurred due to lung, colorectal, stomach, liver and breast cancer

The single most important risk factor is tobacco accounting for 22% of deaths across the world

Majority (70%) of deaths occur in low and middle-income countries due to lack of awareness, lack of infrastructure and shortage and lack of access to health care services

How to Prevent Cancer

Quit smoking (the leading cause of cancer) and avoid alcohol use

Engage in regular physical activity

Eat a healthy diet and include plenty of fruits and vegetables

Maintain a healthy body weight since obesity increases cancer risk

Avoid promiscuity and multiple sexual partners

Avoid/reduce occupational exposure to cancer-causing chemicals such as asbestos or benzene

Avoid unnecessary x-rays and scans that expose you to radiation

Reduce stress through meditation and practicing relaxation techniques

Summary

About World Cancer Day - (https://www.worldcancerday.org/key-issues) More Information About World Cancer Day- 4th February - (https://www.uicc.org/what-we-do/convening/world-cancer-day)

The World Cancer Day is the brainchild of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the oldest international cancer organization and comprises over 1,000 member organizations from more than 160 countries, and represents the important cancer societies, patient groups and health ministries across the world. The campaign theme for World Cancer Day 2019 is 'I Am and I Will'. The theme has been launched in 2019 and will continue for three years i.e 2019-2021. Cancer has touched all our lives one way or the other either directly or indirectly. It is time for each and every one of us to contribute our mite to educate and empower the population and raise awareness about cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatments.