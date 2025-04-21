Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, April 21). Nature Prescriptions Boost Mental Health in the UK . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 21, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/nature-prescriptions-boost-mental-health-in-the-uk-219630-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Nature Prescriptions Boost Mental Health in the UK". Medindia. Apr 21, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/nature-prescriptions-boost-mental-health-in-the-uk-219630-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Nature Prescriptions Boost Mental Health in the UK". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/nature-prescriptions-boost-mental-health-in-the-uk-219630-1.htm. (accessed Apr 21, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Nature Prescriptions Boost Mental Health in the UK. Medindia, viewed Apr 21, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/nature-prescriptions-boost-mental-health-in-the-uk-219630-1.htm.