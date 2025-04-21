Nature Prescriptions Boost Mental Health in the UK

Nature activities as prescriptions are reshaping mental health care in the UK.
- Nature-based activities like gardening and green walks help reduce depression and anxiety
- Over 10 million people in the UK are expected to need mental health support in the next 3–5 years
- Green social prescribing is a core part of the UK’s post-COVID recovery plan
Green Social Prescribing: A Before and After Evaluation of a Novel Community-Based Intervention for Adults Experiencing Mental Health Problems
Go to source). In a major UK evaluation, participants referred to nature-based interventions reported a significant boost in mental well-being—highlighting the impact of green social prescribing as a legitimate mental health tool.
UK Doctors Now Prescribe Time in Nature #greensocialprescribing #mentalhealthmatters #medindia’
What Is Green Social Prescribing?Green social prescribing is a form of social prescribing that connects individuals with nature-based activities to improve mental and emotional health. This includes gardening, forest walks, conservation work, and water-based activities like fishing or canoeing. It shifts the focus from treating illness to promoting wellness, by addressing social and environmental contributors to poor health.
The Social Connector’s Role
Referrals often come from GPs or social workers, but the magic happens through link workers—nonclinical professionals who connect people to relevant activities based on what matters most to them. These workers serve as guides, helping participants find meaningful experiences in their communities.
Why This Matters Right Now
A Crisis in Mental Health
The demand for mental health support is overwhelming. Post-pandemic data shows:
- Over 10 million people in the UK are expected to need mental health support in the next 3–5 years
- 21% of adults reported depression during the pandemic—up from 10% before
- Financial pressures are worsening mental health, with 27% of those struggling to pay energy bills reporting depressive symptoms
A Holistic Approach That Works
Green social prescribing doesn’t just provide relief—it empowers people to build resilience and take charge of their own well-being.
The Humber and North Yorkshire PilotAs part of the UK’s £5.5 million ‘test and learn’ initiative, a green social prescribing program was launched across East Yorkshire, Hull, North Yorkshire, Vale of York, North Lincolnshire, and North East Lincolnshire.
What They Did
Participants were referred by a mix of NHS, mental health, and voluntary organisations to nature-based interventions. These included:
- Social and therapeutic horticulture
- Green exercise (like group walks)
- Volunteering in conservation projects
- Blue interventions (e.g., water sports and lakeside walks)
What They Found
After exposure to these nature-based interventions:
- Mental health improved significantly across participants
- Activities like gardening and group green walks were especially effective in reducing stress, anxiety, and depression
- At least 10 minutes of nature exposure was enough to trigger short-term emotional benefits
- Tailored interventions proved most effective—suggesting the importance of personalisation in care
Nature as Medicine: More Than a TrendGreen social prescribing is gaining momentum, not just for individuals but also for communities. It builds social capital, strengthens local ecosystems, and can ease pressure on the NHS by reducing demand for conventional care.
WHO Backing the TrendEven the World Health Organization (WHO) now recommends psychosocial therapies like green social prescribing before turning to antidepressants, particularly when non-drug options are available.
Looking AheadWhile the results are promising, researchers caution that more robust long-term studies are needed. Challenges such as funding, accessibility, and scalability remain. But what’s clear is this: connecting people with nature is a powerful, low-cost, and accessible way to boost mental well-being.
It’s not just about being outdoors—it’s about rediscovering our connection to the world around us.
Reference:
- Green Social Prescribing: A Before and After Evaluation of a Novel Community-Based Intervention for Adults Experiencing Mental Health Problems - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1155/hsc/2016261)
Source-Medindia