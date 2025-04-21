About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Nature Prescriptions Boost Mental Health in the UK

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 21 2025 3:03 PM

Nature activities as prescriptions are reshaping mental health care in the UK.

Nature Prescriptions Boost Mental Health in the UK
Highlights:
  • Nature-based activities like gardening and green walks help reduce depression and anxiety
  • Over 10 million people in the UK are expected to need mental health support in the next 3–5 years
  • Green social prescribing is a core part of the UK’s post-COVID recovery plan
Imagine being prescribed a walk in the woods, a community gardening session, or a day by the river instead of a pill. That’s the essence of green social prescribing—a growing movement in the UK aimed at improving mental health through nature-based activities. With rising stress, anxiety, and depression rates, especially post-COVID-19, health systems are seeking innovative, preventive strategies that go beyond clinical care. And nature seems to be stepping up (1 Trusted Source
Green Social Prescribing: A Before and After Evaluation of a Novel Community-Based Intervention for Adults Experiencing Mental Health Problems

Go to source).
In a major UK evaluation, participants referred to nature-based interventions reported a significant boost in mental well-being—highlighting the impact of green social prescribing as a legitimate mental health tool.


Let the Sounds of Nature Relax Your Mind
Let the Sounds of Nature Relax Your Mind
Natural sounds generally induce a more relaxed state and artificial sounds induce a more elevated, anxious state.
Advertisements

What Is Green Social Prescribing?

Green social prescribing is a form of social prescribing that connects individuals with nature-based activities to improve mental and emotional health. This includes gardening, forest walks, conservation work, and water-based activities like fishing or canoeing. It shifts the focus from treating illness to promoting wellness, by addressing social and environmental contributors to poor health.

The Social Connector’s Role


Referrals often come from GPs or social workers, but the magic happens through link workers—nonclinical professionals who connect people to relevant activities based on what matters most to them. These workers serve as guides, helping participants find meaningful experiences in their communities.


Advertisements
Bird Watching Can Help Beat Depression, Anxiety
Bird Watching Can Help Beat Depression, Anxiety
If you are living in a neighborhood surrounded by trees and shrubs, with birds chirping there are less chances for you to suffer from anxiety or stress.

Why This Matters Right Now

A Crisis in Mental Health


The demand for mental health support is overwhelming. Post-pandemic data shows:
  • Over 10 million people in the UK are expected to need mental health support in the next 3–5 years
  • 21% of adults reported depression during the pandemic—up from 10% before
  • Financial pressures are worsening mental health, with 27% of those struggling to pay energy bills reporting depressive symptoms

A Holistic Approach That Works


Green social prescribing doesn’t just provide relief—it empowers people to build resilience and take charge of their own well-being.


Advertisements
Weekly Nature Visits can Boost Your Health and Save The Planet
Weekly Nature Visits can Boost Your Health and Save The Planet
Wanna be happy? Reconnect with nature says a new study. Being connected with the nature physically & psychologically can improve your health and well-being.

The Humber and North Yorkshire Pilot

As part of the UK’s £5.5 million ‘test and learn’ initiative, a green social prescribing program was launched across East Yorkshire, Hull, North Yorkshire, Vale of York, North Lincolnshire, and North East Lincolnshire.

What They Did


Participants were referred by a mix of NHS, mental health, and voluntary organisations to nature-based interventions. These included:
  • Social and therapeutic horticulture
  • Green exercise (like group walks)
  • Volunteering in conservation projects
  • Blue interventions (e.g., water sports and lakeside walks)

What They Found


After exposure to these nature-based interventions:
  • Mental health improved significantly across participants
  • Activities like gardening and group green walks were especially effective in reducing stress, anxiety, and depression
  • At least 10 minutes of nature exposure was enough to trigger short-term emotional benefits
  • Tailored interventions proved most effective—suggesting the importance of personalisation in care

Living Near Green Spaces can Lower Obesity Risk in Women
Living Near Green Spaces can Lower Obesity Risk in Women
Go green to fight obesity: Staying in and around green spaces can help you lose weight. A new study highlights that women who live near natural spaces are less likely to be overweight or obese. So, hurry up, get ready to live green every day.

Nature as Medicine: More Than a Trend

Green social prescribing is gaining momentum, not just for individuals but also for communities. It builds social capital, strengthens local ecosystems, and can ease pressure on the NHS by reducing demand for conventional care.

WHO Backing the Trend

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) now recommends psychosocial therapies like green social prescribing before turning to antidepressants, particularly when non-drug options are available.

Looking Ahead

While the results are promising, researchers caution that more robust long-term studies are needed. Challenges such as funding, accessibility, and scalability remain. But what’s clear is this: connecting people with nature is a powerful, low-cost, and accessible way to boost mental well-being.

It’s not just about being outdoors—it’s about rediscovering our connection to the world around us.

Reference:
  1. Green Social Prescribing: A Before and After Evaluation of a Novel Community-Based Intervention for Adults Experiencing Mental Health Problems - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1155/hsc/2016261)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional