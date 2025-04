Nature Prescriptions Boost Mental Health in the UK

Nature activities as prescriptions are reshaping mental health care in the UK.

Highlights: Nature-based activities like gardening and green walks help reduce depression and anxiety

like gardening and green walks help reduce Over 10 million people in the UK are expected to need mental health support in the next 3–5 years

in the UK are expected to need mental health support in the next 3–5 years Green social prescribing is a core part of the UK’s post-COVID recovery plan

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Green Social Prescribing: A Before and After Evaluation of a Novel Community-Based Intervention for Adults Experiencing Mental Health Problems



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

UK Doctors Now Prescribe Time in Nature #greensocialprescribing #mentalhealthmatters #medindia’

UK Doctors Now Prescribe Time in Nature #greensocialprescribing #mentalhealthmatters #medindia’

Advertisements

What Is Green Social Prescribing?

The Social Connector’s Role

Advertisements

Why This Matters Right Now

A Crisis in Mental Health

Over 10 million people in the UK are expected to need mental health support in the next 3–5 years

are expected to need mental health support in the next 3–5 years 21% of adults reported depression during the pandemic—up from 10% before

reported depression during the pandemic—up from 10% before Financial pressures are worsening mental health, with 27% of those struggling to pay energy bills reporting depressive symptoms

A Holistic Approach That Works

Advertisements

The Humber and North Yorkshire Pilot

What They Did

Social and therapeutic horticulture

Green exercise (like group walks)

Volunteering in conservation projects

Blue interventions (e.g., water sports and lakeside walks)

What They Found

Mental health improved significantly across participants

across participants Activities like gardening and group green walks were especially effective in reducing stress, anxiety, and depression

were especially effective in reducing At least 10 minutes of nature exposure was enough to trigger short-term emotional benefits

of nature exposure was enough to trigger short-term emotional benefits Tailored interventions proved most effective—suggesting the importance of personalisation in care

Nature as Medicine: More Than a Trend

WHO Backing the Trend

Looking Ahead

Green Social Prescribing: A Before and After Evaluation of a Novel Community-Based Intervention for Adults Experiencing Mental Health Problems - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1155/hsc/2016261)

Imagine being prescribed a walk in the woods, a community gardening session, or a day by the river instead of a pill. That’s the essence of—a growing movement in the UK aimed at improving mental health through nature-based activities. With rising stress anxiety , and depression rates, especially post-COVID-19, health systems are seeking innovative, preventive strategies that go beyond clinical care. And nature seems to be stepping up ().Green social prescribing is a form ofthat connects individuals withto improve mental and emotional health. This includeslike fishing or canoeing. It shifts the focus from treating illness to, by addressing social and environmental contributors to poor health.Referrals often come from, but the magic happens through—nonclinical professionals who connect people to relevant activities based on what matters most to them. These workers serve as guides, helping participants find meaningful experiences in their communities.The demand for mental health support is overwhelming. Post-pandemic data shows:Green social prescribing doesn’t just provide relief—itpeople to build resilience and take charge of their own well-being.As part of the UK’s, a green social prescribing program was launched across East Yorkshire, Hull, North Yorkshire, Vale of York, North Lincolnshire, and North East Lincolnshire.Participants were referred by a mix of NHS, mental health, and voluntary organisations to nature-based interventions. These included:After exposure to these nature-based interventions:Green social prescribing is gaining momentum, not just for individuals but also for communities. It builds social capital, strengthens local ecosystems, and can ease pressure on the NHS by reducing demand for conventional care.Even thenow recommendslike green social prescribing before turning to antidepressants , particularly when non-drug options are available.While the results are promising, researchers caution that moreare needed. Challenges such as funding, accessibility, and scalability remain. But what’s clear is this:Source-Medindia