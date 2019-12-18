Living Near Green Spaces can Lower Obesity Risk in Women

Using information from the MCC-Spain multi-case control study, the researchers analyzed data on 2,354 people from seven Spanish provinces (Asturias, Barcelona, Cantabria, Madrid, Murcia, Navarre and Valencia).The study participants, who ranged in age from 20 to 85 years, answered survey questions about their residential history, lifestyle (physical activity, leisure time, etc.), weight and height.In addition, hip and waist circumference was measured and blood or saliva samples were collected. To determine whether or not participants were overweight or obese, the researchers used two markers that are commonly used in epidemiologic studies: body mass index and waist-hip ratio.The study found a strong association between overweight or obesity in women and lack of access to urban green spaces such as parks and gardens. However, no such association was found in men.commented ISGlobal researcher Cristina O'Callaghan-Gordo, the lead author of the study.Using the DNA samples collected from the participants' saliva and blood, the researchers analysed the role of genetics in this association.commented O'Callaghan-Gordo.According to the World Health Organization, in 2016 more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight. Of these, more than 650 million were obese--a preventable condition.commented study leader Manolis Kogevinas, a researcher in the Non-communicable Diseases and Environment programme at ISGlobal.Natural outdoor environments, including green spaces within urban settings, promote health and well-being by increasing levels of physical activity, reducing exposure to noise and reducing psychological stress, which is an important driver of weight gain.concluded Kogevinas.Source: Eurekalert