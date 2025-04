Can Probiotics Lift Your Mood? Science Says Yes

From your gut to your mood- probiotics are showing promise in reducing anxiety and enhancing emotional awareness. Here's what new research reveals.

Highlights: Probiotics like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium can help reduce negative emotions and improve emotional processing

and can help reduce negative emotions and improve emotional processing Unlike antidepressants, probiotics lower negative feelings without dulling positive ones

People who are risk-averse benefit more from probiotic use, especially in managing anxiety and stress

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Probiotics



Go to source Trusted Source

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Probiotics reduce negative mood over time: the value of daily self-reports in detecting effects



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Your gut produces 90% of the body’s serotonin- often called the “happy hormone.” No wonder probiotics could boost your mood! #gutbrainconnection #probioticpower #happyguthappymind #moodboost #mentalhealthmatters #medindia’

Your gut produces 90% of the body’s serotonin- often called the “happy hormone.” No wonder probiotics could boost your mood! #gutbrainconnection #probioticpower #happyguthappymind #moodboost #mentalhealthmatters #medindia’

Advertisements

How Probiotics Improve People's Mood

Advertisements

How are Probiotics Different From Antidepressants

Advertisements

Who Benefits Most From Probiotics?

Probiotics - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20208051/) Probiotics reduce negative mood over time: the value of daily self-reports in detecting effects - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s44184-025-00123-z)

The beneficial bacteria known as probiotics have a reputation for being your gut health's best friend. The beneficial bacteria enhance your gut microbiome and aid with digestion ). Probiotics are increasingly being included in people's everyday diets through pills, fermented foods like kimchi , and yoghurts.It turns out that probiotics are good for our brains as well. According to a study in the journal, probiotics help lessen depressive symptoms ().Healthy young individuals who had taken daily probiotic supplements for a month were studied by the researchers. These includedandmicroorganisms. These kind of bacteria can be found in cheese, yogurt , and sauerkraut.Every day, the researchers also monitored their moods. The participants were asked to write down their feelings.Following a two-week course of probiotics, the study subjects reported minimal unpleasant emotions. There were no gains in another group that took placebo tablets (thinking they were probiotics). This demonstrates how positive microorganisms affect moods.According to the study, antidepressants tend to lessen both good and negative emotions, while probiotics only lessen negative ones. The researchers did caution, though, that probiotics should not be used in place of antidepressants, particularly for people with severe mental disorders.The researchers found that probiotics have a greater positive impact on mood in those who are more risk-averse. Risk-averse people are more cautious and could worry about the possible outcomes. On the other hand, the probiotics lessened emotions like anxiety and stress.Additionally, the study discovered that probiotics aid in the processing of emotional information since participants' ability to read facial expressions improved. It demonstrates how probiotics help people become more emotionally aware and quick to pick up on cues.Although there is still much to learn about how probiotics impact the brain , the findings provide fresh opportunities for kinder therapeutic approaches, the researchers said.Source-Medindia