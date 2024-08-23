Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, August 23). National Immunization Awareness Month: Protect Your Future. Get Immunized! . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 23, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/national-immunization-awareness-month-protect-your-future-get-immunized-216932-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "National Immunization Awareness Month: Protect Your Future. Get Immunized!". Medindia. Aug 23, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/national-immunization-awareness-month-protect-your-future-get-immunized-216932-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "National Immunization Awareness Month: Protect Your Future. Get Immunized!". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/national-immunization-awareness-month-protect-your-future-get-immunized-216932-1.htm. (accessed Aug 23, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. National Immunization Awareness Month: Protect Your Future. Get Immunized!. Medindia, viewed Aug 23, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/national-immunization-awareness-month-protect-your-future-get-immunized-216932-1.htm.