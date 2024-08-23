Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, August 23). Gut Bioelectricity: A New Pathway for Bacterial Invasion . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 23, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/gut-bioelectricity-a-new-pathway-for-bacterial-invasion-216931-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Gut Bioelectricity: A New Pathway for Bacterial Invasion". Medindia. Aug 23, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/gut-bioelectricity-a-new-pathway-for-bacterial-invasion-216931-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Gut Bioelectricity: A New Pathway for Bacterial Invasion". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/gut-bioelectricity-a-new-pathway-for-bacterial-invasion-216931-1.htm. (accessed Aug 23, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Gut Bioelectricity: A New Pathway for Bacterial Invasion. Medindia, viewed Aug 23, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/gut-bioelectricity-a-new-pathway-for-bacterial-invasion-216931-1.htm.