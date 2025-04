Motion Sickness: How a Simple Sound Can Provide Instant Relief

A simple, non-invasive sound-based treatment has been shown to alleviate motion sickness symptoms in both animals and humans. Just one minute of exposure can offer fast relief.

Highlights: 1-minute exposure to 100 Hz pure tone significantly reduced motion sickness symptoms

Studies show both mice and humans experienced improved balance and reduced nausea

The approach targets the vestibular system, a key player in motion-related discomfort

A Sound-Based Breakthrough for a Common Problem

How the Study Was Conducted

In Mice:

A short 5-minute exposure to a 100 Hz pure tone improved balance in mice subjected to motion stress.

improved balance in mice subjected to motion stress. The effect lasted for up to two hours after the sound exposure.

In Humans:

Volunteers were exposed to motion stimuli using a swing, driving simulator, and a real vehicle.

The team measured physical responses using posturography (to assess balance) and electrocardiography (ECG) to track heart rate variability (HRV)—a marker of autonomic nervous system function.

(to assess balance) and to track heart rate variability (HRV)—a marker of autonomic nervous system function. Participants also self-reported symptoms using the Motion Sickness Assessment Questionnaire (MSAQ).

Advertisements

The Results: Less Nausea, Better Balance

Postural stability improved, as seen in reduced envelope areas during posturography.

Autonomic symptoms, such as dizziness and nausea, lessened, based on improved HRV.

, such as dizziness and nausea, lessened, based on improved HRV. Self-reported symptoms showed noticeable reduction in motion sickness severity.

Why It Works: Resetting the Inner Compass

Future Implications

Motion sickness is a common problem, often triggered by travel in cars, boats, or flights. It causes a mix of nausea, dizziness , fatigue, and cold sweats, and current remedies are either ineffective or come with side effects. But researchers in a new study have discovered a surprising non-invasive tool that could offer fast relief: sound ().In a novel approach, researchers have discovered thatsignificantlyin both animals and humans. This innovative approach targets the, the balance center of the inner ear, which is known to play a major role in motion-related nausea and discomfort.The study was led by a Japanese research team and combinedwithto assess the tone’s effectiveness.After listening to the tone:The exposure was brief—just—and theThe pure tone was selected based on prior(utricle) in mice. Researchers found that a sound at 100 Hz stimulated vestibular function, essentially priming the system to withstand motion stress better. By engaging the body’s balance center and calming its response to confusing motion signals, the tone appears tothat define motion sickness.This discovery opens exciting possibilities for. A simple sound clip or app-based tone could eventually serve as a travel companion for millions affected by motion sickness. Unlike medications, it doesn’t cause drowsiness or other side effects.This study opens the door to rethinking how we manage motion sickness—not with pills or patches, but with something as simple and accessible as sound. If further research confirms these findings, it could revolutionize how we support the body’s natural balance system in real-world scenarios. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the most effective solutions don’t come from adding chemicals, but from tuning in to the body’s own rhythms.Source-Medindia