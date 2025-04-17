Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, April 17). Motion Sickness: How a Simple Sound Can Provide Instant Relief . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 17, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/motion-sickness-how-a-simple-sound-can-provide-instant-relief-219590-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Motion Sickness: How a Simple Sound Can Provide Instant Relief". Medindia. Apr 17, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/motion-sickness-how-a-simple-sound-can-provide-instant-relief-219590-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Motion Sickness: How a Simple Sound Can Provide Instant Relief". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/motion-sickness-how-a-simple-sound-can-provide-instant-relief-219590-1.htm. (accessed Apr 17, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Motion Sickness: How a Simple Sound Can Provide Instant Relief. Medindia, viewed Apr 17, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/motion-sickness-how-a-simple-sound-can-provide-instant-relief-219590-1.htm.