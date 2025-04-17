Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Naina Bhargava. (2025, April 17). AI Just Made a Baby - Seriously? . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 17, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-just-made-a-baby-seriously-219589-1.htm.

MLA Naina Bhargava. "AI Just Made a Baby - Seriously?". Medindia. Apr 17, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-just-made-a-baby-seriously-219589-1.htm>.

Chicago Naina Bhargava. "AI Just Made a Baby - Seriously?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-just-made-a-baby-seriously-219589-1.htm. (accessed Apr 17, 2025).

Harvard Naina Bhargava. 2025. AI Just Made a Baby - Seriously?. Medindia, viewed Apr 17, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-just-made-a-baby-seriously-219589-1.htm.