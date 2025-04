Diet as Medicine: Right Food Choices Can Prevent and Heal Cancer

A high-fiber, plant-based diet can aid in cancer prevention, treatment recovery, and improve overall health outcomes.

MSK Research Reveals Connection Between Diet and Cancer



Did You Know?

Role of Healthy Weight in Cancer Prevention

Dietary Interventions for Early Cancer Signs

Overcoming Side Effects of Cancer Treatment with Personalized Nutrition

Maintaining Immunity and Preventing Cancer Recurrence Through Nutrition

Improving Health and Emotional Well-Being Through Dietary Changes

MSK Research Reveals Connection Between Diet and Cancer - (https://www.mskcc.org/news/msk-research-reveals-connection-between-diet-cancer) Students present research on diet's effect on cancer outcomes - (https://news.osu.edu/students-present-research-on-diets-effect-on-cancer-outcomes/)

A healthy diet has a critical role in cancer prevention and recovery, with growing evidence that nutrition directly impacts the progression of the disease and its treatment. At Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), experts are investigating how).The findings underline the importance of embracing, which help reduce chronic inflammation, support the immune system, and. This understanding is now integrated into clinical trials and patient care programs aimed at improving cancer treatment outcomes through diet.Incorporating the right food choices, particularly antioxidant-rich fruits , vegetables, and whole grains, can reduce oxidative stress, which is linked to several cancers. Moreover, maintaining a, as excessive body fat, especially visceral fat, has been connected to higher risks of cancer, including breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers.Fat cells are not passive but actively influence inflammation and hormone levels, leading to a greater susceptibility to diseases, including cancer. The research emphasizes that even individuals with a healthy weight could still be at risk due to the effects of fat cells in the body.The relationship between obesity and cancer has gained significant attention in recent years. High body fat levels, irrespective of obesity , have been shown to influence cancer development through increased inflammation and hormonal imbalances. Fat tissue is not inert but actively produces molecules that affect the body’s metabolism, hormone regulation, and immune response. These factors can damage DNA and increase the risk of developing cancer, particularly in organs surrounded by fat, such as the breast and colon.Furthermore, MSK is exploring the benefits of specific dietary interventions in patients with early signs of cancer, such as those diagnosed with precursor conditions like MGUS (Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance). Dr. Urvi Shah is leading a clinical trial investigating the impact of a high-fiber, plant-based diet on the progression of MGUS to multiple myeloma, a blood cancer . By focusing on nutrition, patients may be able tointo full-blown cancer, offering new hope for early-stage cancer prevention.Nutrition becomes even more essential during cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy or immunotherapy. These treatments often lead to side effects like fatigue, nausea, and loss of appetite, making it challenging for patients to maintain proper nutrition. The importance oftailored to individual symptoms cannot be overstated. High-protein, calorie-dense foods help preserve muscle mass, enhance immunity, and maintain energy levels during treatment, ensuring the body has the strength to fight cancer effectively.Dr. Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, a gastrointestinal oncologist at MSK, emphasizes that, which can fuel cancer growth. A plant-based diet , rich in fiber and low in processed sugars and red meat, not only prevents cancer but also strengthens the immune system. Personalized nutritional strategies help mitigate the adverse effects of treatments while supporting the body’s healing process.Post-treatment recovery is another area where nutrition plays a crucial role. Survivors of cancer are encouraged to focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods to maintain a healthy immune system and reduce the risk of recurrence., a personalized approach developed in collaboration with clinical dietitians, offers survivors tailored advice on managing symptoms, enhancing recovery, and improving their quality of life after treatment.Dr. Nour Abuhadra, a breast oncologist at MSK, underscores that maintaining a healthy diet during cancer recovery is just as vital as during treatment. Post-treatment care involves balancing nutrient intake to prevent long-term health complications and enhance survivorship. Whether through, a holistic approach to nutrition empowers patients to take an active role in their recovery and long-term health maintenance.William Walters, a participant in MSK’s clinical trial for MGUS, shares how the diet transformation profoundly impacted his health. Initially diagnosed with a precancerous condition, Walters began a high-fiber, plant-based diet under Dr. Shah’s guidance. Over time, not only did he lose weight and improve his metabolic markers, but he also experienced positive changes in his emotional well-being. For Walters, the diet proved to be a life-changing intervention that contributed to improved cardiovascular health and stabilized his condition. His journey highlights the power of nutrition in cancer prevention and recovery.By integrating nutrition into cancer care, MSK aims to provide patients with the tools they need to regain control over their health and quality of life. This patient-centered approach emphasizes that food is not just fuel, but a powerful ally in the fight against cancer.With personalized nutritional guidance, patients can improve their health, mitigate treatment side effects, and reduce the risk of cancer recurrence, improving their chances of long-term survival and well-being.In conclusion, the growing emphasis on nutrition in cancer prevention, treatment, and recovery offers promising new pathways for improving patient outcomes. By focusing on personalized, plant-based diets, individuals can not only reduce cancer risks but also enhance their resilience during treatment and recovery.Source-Medindia