Most People Can Stop Antidepressants Without Severe Withdrawal

Most people who stop antidepressants have only mild withdrawal symptoms, with no link to depression relapse. Venlafaxine showed the highest symptom rate, while agomelatine showed none.

Highlights: Stopping antidepressants led to only one extra mild symptom on average

Severe withdrawal was rare, with dizziness the most common side effect

Venlafaxine had the highest withdrawal rate, while others showed minimal effects

Incidence and Nature of Antidepressant Discontinuation Symptoms



Mild Symptoms, Not Major Setbacks

Dizziness (7.5% vs 1.8% in placebo)

Nausea (4.1% vs 1.5%)

Vertigo (2.7% vs 0.4%)

Nervousness (3% vs 0.8%)

Which Antidepressants Caused More Withdrawal?

What Happens Weeks After Stopping Antidepressants?

What Do These Findings Mean for Doctors?

