Most People Can Stop Antidepressants Without Severe Withdrawal

Most people who stop antidepressants have only mild withdrawal symptoms, with no link to depression relapse. Venlafaxine showed the highest symptom rate, while agomelatine showed none.
- Stopping antidepressants led to only one extra mild symptom on average
- Severe withdrawal was rare, with dizziness the most common side effect
- Venlafaxine had the highest withdrawal rate, while others showed minimal effects
Incidence and Nature of Antidepressant Discontinuation Symptoms
Go to source). Researchers from Imperial College London, King’s College London, and other UK institutions conducted the largest and most rigorous analysis to date on antidepressant withdrawal. Their study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, reviewed data from 50 randomized controlled trials involving 17,828 adults, with an average age of 44 years, 70% of whom were women.
Key Finding: Individuals who discontinued antidepressants experienced, on average, just one additional symptom compared to those who continued or took a placebo, a difference well below the threshold for clinically significant withdrawal.
“The results should reassure the public,” said lead author Dr. Sameer Jauhar, psychiatrist at Imperial College London. “Despite earlier concern, our work shows that most people do not experience severe withdrawal when stopping antidepressants. Importantly, relapse into depression was not linked to withdrawal symptoms.”
Mild Symptoms, Not Major SetbacksThe most commonly reported symptoms were:
- Dizziness (7.5% vs 1.8% in placebo)
- Nausea (4.1% vs 1.5%)
- Vertigo (2.7% vs 0.4%)
- Nervousness (3% vs 0.8%)
Which Antidepressants Caused More Withdrawal?Among the drugs studied, venlafaxine (an SNRI) was linked to the highest rate of withdrawal symptoms, about 20% experienced dizziness. On the other end of the spectrum, agomelatine showed no additional symptoms, and vortioxetine showed fewer than one.
Importantly, the study found that depression itself is not a withdrawal symptom. If a person experiences a return of low mood after stopping antidepressants, the researchers say it's more likely to be a recurrence of the original illness, not a withdrawal effect.
What Happens Weeks After Stopping Antidepressants?While most studies tracked patients for only 1–2 weeks after stopping treatment, when withdrawal symptoms typically occur, the findings were consistent with long-term results from previous research, such as the UCL-led ANTLER trial.
Still, researchers caution that a small group of individuals may experience more pronounced symptoms due to biological factors, such as how they metabolize the drugs.
“There could be a subgroup of people who develop more severe symptoms,” noted co-author Michail Kalfas from King’s College London. “Our focus now must shift to understanding the pharmacological basis for this.”
What Do These Findings Mean for Doctors?Professor Allan Young, Head of Psychiatry at Imperial College London, believes the new evidence could influence policy. “This review clarifies the scientific picture. Official guidance should now reflect the fact that antidepressant withdrawal is real but not usually severe.”
With concerns about overprescribing and long-term use of antidepressants, this study may offer both clinicians and patients a more balanced perspective: withdrawal symptoms can happen, but for most people, they’re manageable and short-lived.
Patients considering stopping antidepressants should always consult a healthcare provider to plan a safe, gradual taper.
