More Infections, More Risks: Why Early Care Matters

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Jan 9 2025 3:50 PM

Frequent infections in early childhood can shape future health, increasing the risk of severe diseases and more antibiotic use. Proactive care is key.

Highlights:
  • Frequent infections in the first few years can affect a child’s health and greater antibiotic use later in childhood
  • Children who experienced more than 16 infections by age three were at higher risk of moderate to severe infections
  • Children who are prone to frequent early infection can benefit from closer medical monitoring to prevent complications and future health risks
Childhood is a critical period for the immune system to strengthen and infections are common. Frequent infections in the first few years can affect a child’s health influencing the risk of more serious diseases and greater antibiotic use later in childhood (1 Trusted Source
Burden of Infections in Early Life and Risk of Infections and Systemic Antibiotics Use in Childhood

Go to source).
The researcher analyzed data from the Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood cohort, which followed 614 children from birth to 10 or 13 years. The study examined detailed health diaries kept by parents during the child’s first three years, recording common infections like colds, pneumonia, ear infections, gastroenteritis, and fever. The goal was to understand if early infection rates predict future health problems.

Childhood Infections May Up Mental Disorder Risk
Childhood infections may increase the risk of mental disorders in children and adolescents, reveals a new study.

How Early Infections Shape a Child's Future Health

Children who experienced more than 16 infections by age three were at higher risk of moderate to severe infections later in childhood and needed more frequent antibiotic treatments.

Certain diseases such as pneumonia, ear infections and colds were particularly associated with these risks. Early exposure to rhinoviruses and enteroviruses increased the likelihood of later pneumonia while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) showed no significant effect.

Recognizing these patterns enables parents and doctors to proactively manage childhood health. Children who are prone to frequent early infection can benefit from closer medical monitoring to prevent complications and future health risks.

Link Between Childhood Infections and Risk of Early Heart Attack
The risk of premature acute coronary syndromes in patients with childhood infections increased with more CVD risk factors, finds study.
Proactive strategies such as improved hygiene and timely vaccinations can reduce infection rates and long-term effects.

Improving Hygiene and Air Quality at Home

Improving Air Quality

  • Make sure the air in the room is fresh by opening windows when possible. Even just opening them a little can help improve the air quality. Use fans to increase airflow if needed.
  • Consider using portable air purifiers, especially in bedrooms or living areas.
  • Take activities outside whenever possible to improve ventilation and reduce the concentration of indoor germs.

Cleaning, Sanitizing, and Disinfecting

  • Frequently clean the touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, kitchen counters, and remote controls regularly.
  • Immediately clean surfaces that have been exposed to blood, bodily fluids, or dirt with gloves and appropriate disinfectants.
  • Frequently used toys and objects must be sanitized to prevent infections.

Handwashing

  • Wash hands with soap and water, especially before eating, after using the bathroom, or after coughing or sneezing.
  • Ensure soap, water, and paper towels are easily accessible in bathrooms and kitchens.
  • If soap and water are unavailable, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Keep it out of reach of young children, and supervise use for children under 6 years old.

Respiratory Etiquette

  • Encourage children to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. Properly dispose the used tissue and wash your hands immediately afterwards.
  • Use the Elbow: If a tissue is unavailable, remind children to sneeze or cough into their elbow to prevent the spread of germs.
Early-life infection patterns significantly impact long-term health outcomes. Paediatricians and parents should prioritize preventive care and closely monitor children with frequent infections.

Common Oral Infections in Childhood May Up Heart Disease Risk Later in Life
Common chronic oral infections in childhood may increase the risk of heart disease later in life, finds a new study.
Recognizing the role of early infections enables healthcare providers to improve health outcomes and reduce the reliance on extensive antibiotic treatments during later childhood.

Reference:
  1. Burden of Infections in Early Life and Risk of Infections and Systemic Antibiotics Use in Childhood - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2828688)

Source-Medindia
Risk of Ischemic Stroke may be Aggravated by Infections in Childhood
Research presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2012 says that common infections in children pose a high risk of ischemic stroke.

