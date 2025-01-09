More Infections, More Risks: Why Early Care Matters

Frequent infections in early childhood can shape future health, increasing the risk of severe diseases and more antibiotic use. Proactive care is key.

Highlights: Frequent infections in the first few years can affect a child’s health and greater antibiotic use later in childhood

Children who experienced more than 16 infections by age three were at higher risk of moderate to severe infections

Children who are prone to frequent early infection can benefit from closer medical monitoring to prevent complications and future health risks

Children with over 16 infections by age 3 face a higher risk of serious infections later. Hygiene & timely vaccinations are vital!

How Early Infections Shape a Child's Future Health

Improving Hygiene and Air Quality at Home

Improving Air Quality

Make sure the air in the room is fresh by opening windows when possible. Even just opening them a little can help improve the air quality. Use fans to increase airflow if needed.

Consider using portable air purifiers, especially in bedrooms or living areas.

Take activities outside whenever possible to improve ventilation and reduce the concentration of indoor germs.

Cleaning, Sanitizing, and Disinfecting

Frequently clean the touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, kitchen counters, and remote controls regularly.

Immediately clean surfaces that have been exposed to blood, bodily fluids, or dirt with gloves and appropriate disinfectants.

Frequently used toys and objects must be sanitized to prevent infections.

Handwashing

Wash hands with soap and water, especially before eating, after using the bathroom, or after coughing or sneezing.

Ensure soap, water, and paper towels are easily accessible in bathrooms and kitchens.

If soap and water are unavailable, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Keep it out of reach of young children, and supervise use for children under 6 years old.

Respiratory Etiquette

Encourage children to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. Properly dispose the used tissue and wash your hands immediately afterwards.

Use the Elbow: If a tissue is unavailable, remind children to sneeze or cough into their elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

