LGBTQ+ Mental Health Crisis: Call to Action

Highlights: Transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse individuals face a higher risk of long-term mental health conditions

Gender identity outside cisgender male or female are more likely to report unmet mental health needs

Better training for healthcare professionals and gender-inclusive healthcare can address mental health disparities among LGBTQ+ people

Gender-related self-reported mental health inequalities in primary care in England: a cross-sectional analysis using the GP Patient Survey



Higher Risk of Mental Health Conditions Among LGBTQ+ Community

Anxiety, depression, eating disorders, self-harm, and suicide are more common among transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse groups

Highest risk was observed in transgender non-binary patients, with about 47.2 % having long-term mental health conditions

For transgender men, women, and cisgender non-binary patients, the risk was 16.4%, 15.9%, and 15.8% respectively

The risk for cisgender men and women was the lowest at 8.8% and 12.0% respectively

Did You Know?

LGBTQ+ people are at 1½ times higher risk of developing depression and anxiety compared to the rest of the population. About 70 % experience depression and nearly 50% are more likely to attempt suicide across their lifetime.

Unmet Mental Health Needs

Individuals with a gender identity other than cisgender male or cisgender female were more likely to report that their mental health needs were unmet at their last GP appointment

Approximately 15% of cisgender men and cisgender women reported their mental health needs were unmet, lower than all other gender identity groups

Discrimination and Gender Dysphoria

Widespread discrimination against trans, non-binary, and gender-diverse individuals may contribute to stressful social interactions, feelings of unacceptance, suicidal thoughts , and increasing risk of poor mental health

, and increasing risk of poor mental health Gender dysphoria, a sense of unease due to a mismatch between biological sex and gender identity, may also contribute to poor mental health, especially given long waiting times for NHS gender identity clinics

Poor communication from healthcare professionals and inadequate staff-patient relationships may explain why gender-diverse patients were more likely to report unmet mental health needs at general practice appointments

Need for Gender-Inclusive Healthcare

