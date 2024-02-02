LGBTQ+ Mental Health Crisis: Call to Action

- Transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse individuals face a higher risk of long-term mental health conditions
- Gender identity outside cisgender male or female are more likely to report unmet mental health needs
- Better training for healthcare professionals and gender-inclusive healthcare can address mental health disparities among LGBTQ+ people
A recent analysis published in The Lancet Public Health highlights the mental health disparities among transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse individuals (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Gender-related self-reported mental health inequalities in primary care in England: a cross-sectional analysis using the GP Patient Survey
Higher Risk of Mental Health Conditions Among LGBTQ+ CommunityThe study combined data from the 2021 and 2022 waves of the UK English GP Patient Survey. After controlling for age, the researchers found all transgender patients and cisgender non-binary patients had a higher risk of reporting a long-term mental health condition than cisgender men and women. The key findings are:
- Anxiety, depression, eating disorders, self-harm, and suicide are more common among transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse groups
- Highest risk was observed in transgender non-binary patients, with about 47.2 % having long-term mental health conditions
- For transgender men, women, and cisgender non-binary patients, the risk was 16.4%, 15.9%, and 15.8% respectively
- The risk for cisgender men and women was the lowest at 8.8% and 12.0% respectively
Did You Know?
LGBTQ+ people are at 1½ times higher risk of developing depression and anxiety compared to the rest of the population. About 70 % experience depression and nearly 50% are more likely to attempt suicide across their lifetime.
Unmet Mental Health Needs
- Individuals with a gender identity other than cisgender male or cisgender female were more likely to report that their mental health needs were unmet at their last GP appointment
- Approximately 15% of cisgender men and cisgender women reported their mental health needs were unmet, lower than all other gender identity groups
Discrimination and Gender Dysphoria
- Widespread discrimination against trans, non-binary, and gender-diverse individuals may contribute to stressful social interactions, feelings of unacceptance,
suicidal thoughts, and increasing risk of poor mental health
- Gender dysphoria, a sense of unease due to a mismatch between biological sex and gender identity, may also contribute to poor mental health, especially given long waiting times for NHS gender identity clinics
- Poor communication from healthcare professionals and inadequate staff-patient relationships may explain why gender-diverse patients were more likely to report unmet mental health needs at general practice appointments
Need for Gender-Inclusive HealthcareThere is an urgent call for the National Health Service (NHS) to become more gender-inclusive, advocating for better training for healthcare professionals to meet the mental health needs of trans, non-binary, and gender-diverse patients.
Inclusive programs, such as youth groups, mentoring programs, and societal support, are identified as important in empowering young LGBT+ individuals and addressing the higher risk of mental health conditions among trans, non-binary, and gender-diverse young people.
Supportive services including improved recording of gender in health records and enhanced staff training can positively improve the mental health of transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse patients.
The limitations of the study, including the reliance on self-reporting and potential biases, emphasize the need for privacy and sensitivity in surveys addressing gender identity and mental health.
The study highlights the importance of further research to understand the makeup and needs of individuals who choose not to disclose their gender identity.
In summary, mental health challenges faced by transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse individuals call for systemic changes to address these disparities within the healthcare system.
Reference:
- Gender-related self-reported mental health inequalities in primary care in England: a cross-sectional analysis using the GP Patient Survey - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(23)00301-8/fulltext)
Source-Medindia