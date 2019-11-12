LCD Screen Pollution: Your Household Dust may Contain More Toxic Chemicals from LCDs

The international research team, led by USask environmental toxicologist John Giesy, is sounding the alarm about--the chemical building blocks of everything from flat screen TVs to solar panels--and the potential threat they pose to humans and the environment.said Giesy, Canada Research Chair in Environmental Toxicology at USask.said Giesy.In a first-of-its-kind paper published, Giesy's research team assembled and analyzed a comprehensive list of 362 commonly used liquid crystal monomers gathered from 10 different industries and examined each chemical for its potential toxicity.The team also further tested the toxicity of monomers commonly found in six frequently used smartphone models.The researchers found the specific monomers isolated from the smartphones were potentially hazardous to animals and the environment. In lab testing, the chemicals were found to have properties known to inhibit animals' ability to digest nutrients and to disrupt the proper functioning of the gallbladder and thyroid--similar to dioxins and flame retardants which are known to cause toxic effects in humans and wildlife.To understand how common these monomers are in the environment, researchers tested dust gathered from seven different buildings in China--a canteen, student dormitory, teaching building, hotel, personal residence, lab, and electronics repair facility. Nearly half of the 53 samples tested positive for the liquid crystal monomers.said Giesy.Ninety percent of the monomers tested had concerning chemical properties. They either accumulate in organisms, resist degradation in the environment, or are easily transported long distances in the atmosphere. Nearly one-quarter of the chemicals tested had all three troubling characteristics.said Giesy.Researchers Huijun Su, Shaobo Shi, Ming Zhu, and Guanyong Su of China's Nanjing University of Science and Technology, along with Doug Crump and Robert Letcher of Environment and Climate Change Canada, worked with Giesy to conduct the research. Guanyong Su, who leads the research effort in China, was a former student with Giesy at USask and then a post-doctoral fellow with Environment Canada.It's estimated that 198 million square metres of liquid crystal display were produced last year--enough to cover the entire Caribbean island of Aruba.said Giesy.For many years,said Giesy.In his previous work, Giesy was also the first researcher to identify that toxic perfluorinated and polyfluorinated chemicals were widespread in contaminating the environment. His research ultimately resulted in the entire class of chemicals being banned globally.Hence,Source: Eurekalert