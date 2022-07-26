About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Keeping Hypertension at Bay â€“ Good Nightâ€™s Sleep is the Way!
Advertisement

Keeping Hypertension at Bay – Good Night’s Sleep is the Way!

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 26, 2022 at 4:45 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Napping frequently can increase the risk of high blood pressure and ischemic stroke
  • Poor sleep at night may up the frequency of taking more naps during the day
  • So, have a good night’s sleep and keep high blood pressure and stroke away

Napping on a regular basis can put you at an increased risk of high blood pressure and stroke, reveals new research published in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.

Link between Frequent Naps and High Blood Pressure

Researchers in China examined whether frequent naps could be a potential causal risk factor for high blood pressure and/or stroke. This is the first study to use both observational analysis of participants over a long period of time and Mendelian randomization - a genetic risk validation - to investigate whether frequent napping was associated with high blood pressure and ischemic stroke.

World Hypertension Day 2022 – Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 – Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
Do you know high blood pressure is a significant health risk? On World Hypertension Day 2022, let us remind everyone to take care of their blood pressure.
Advertisement

Keeping Hypertension at Bay – Good Night’s Sleep is the Way!

"These results are especially interesting since millions of people might enjoy a regular or even daily nap," says E Wang, Ph.D., M.D., Professor and Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology at Xiangya Hospital Central South University, and the study's corresponding author.

Researchers used information from UK Biobank, a large biomedical database and research resource containing anonymized genetic, lifestyle and health information from half a million UK participants. UK Biobank recruited more than 500,000 participants between the ages of 40 and 69 who lived in the United Kingdom between 2006 and 2010. They regularly provided blood, urine and saliva samples, as well as detailed information about their lifestyle.
Hypertension During Pregnancy Increases Heart Disease Risk
Hypertension During Pregnancy Increases Heart Disease Risk
Women with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP) are at a higher risk for developing heart disease in the later stages of their lives.
Advertisement

The daytime napping frequency survey occurred 4 times from 2006 - 2019 in a small proportion of UK Biobank participants.

Wang's group excluded records of people who had already had a stroke or had high blood pressure before the start of the study. This left about 360,000 participants to analyze the association between napping and first-time reports of stroke or high blood pressure, with an average follow-up of about 11 years. Participants were divided into groups based on self-reported napping frequency: 'never/rarely,' '"sometimes,' or 'usually.'

The study found:
  • A higher percentage of usual-nappers were men, had lower education and income levels, and reported cigarette smoking, daily drinking, insomnia, snoring and being an evening person compared to never- or sometimes- nappers;
  • When compared to people who reported never taking a nap, people who usually nap had a 12% higher likelihood of developing high blood pressure and 24% higher likelihood of having a stroke;
  • Participants younger than age 60 who usually napped had a 20% higher risk of developing high blood pressure compared to people the same age who never napped. After age 60, usual napping was associated with 10% higher risk of high blood pressure compared to those who reported never napping;
  • About three-fourths of participants remained in the same napping category throughout the study;
  • The Mendelian randomization result showed that if napping frequency increased by one category (from never to sometimes or sometimes to usually) high blood pressure risk increased 40%. Higher napping frequency was related to the genetic propensity for high blood pressure risk.
"This may be because, although taking a nap itself is not harmful, many people who take naps may do so because of poor sleep at night. Poor sleep at night is associated with poorer health, and naps are not enough to make up for that," said Michael A. Grandner, Ph.D., MTR, a sleep expert and co-author of the American Heart Association's new Life's Essential 8 cardiovascular health score, which added sleep duration in June 2022 as the 8th metric for measuring optimal heart and brain health. "This study echoes other findings that generally show that taking more naps seems to reflect an increased risk for problems with heart health and other issues." Grander is the director of the Sleep Health Research Program and the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic and an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

The authors recommend further examination of the associations between a healthy sleep pattern, including daytime napping, and heart health.

The study has several important limitations to consider. Researchers only collected daytime napping frequency, not duration, so there is no information how or whether the length of nap affects blood pressure or stroke risks. Additionally, nap frequency was self-reported without any objective measurements, making estimates nonquantifiable.

The study's participants were mostly middle-aged and elderly with European ancestry, so the results may not be generalizable. Finally, researchers have not yet discovered the biological mechanism for the effect of daytime napping on blood pressure regulation or stroke.

Co-authors are Min-jing Yang, M.D.; Zhong Zhang, Ph.D., M.D.; Yi-jing Wang; M.D.; Jin-chen Li, Ph.D.; Qu-lian Guo, Ph.D., M.D.; Xiang Chen, Ph.D., M.D.

The National Key Research and Development Program of China financially supports this research.



Source: Eurekalert
Sleep Apnea in Pregnancy Increases Post-Delivery Risk of Hypertension
Sleep Apnea in Pregnancy Increases Post-Delivery Risk of Hypertension
Sleep apnea during pregnancy is associated with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension and metabolic syndrome.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, July 26). Keeping Hypertension at Bay – Good Night’s Sleep is the Way!. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 26, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/keeping-hypertension-at-bay-good-nights-sleep-is-the-way-208060-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Keeping Hypertension at Bay – Good Night’s Sleep is the Way!". Medindia. Jul 26, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/keeping-hypertension-at-bay-good-nights-sleep-is-the-way-208060-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Keeping Hypertension at Bay – Good Night’s Sleep is the Way!". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/keeping-hypertension-at-bay-good-nights-sleep-is-the-way-208060-1.htm. (accessed Jul 26, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Keeping Hypertension at Bay – Good Night’s Sleep is the Way!. Medindia, viewed Jul 26, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/keeping-hypertension-at-bay-good-nights-sleep-is-the-way-208060-1.htm.

Advertisement

Is High Blood Pressure a Risk Factor for Severe Illness from COVID-19?
Is High Blood Pressure a Risk Factor for Severe Illness from COVID-19?
COVID-19 and HBP: High blood pressure (hypertension) greatly increases the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 infection, even after a booster.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
View all
Recommended Reading
High Blood PressureHigh Blood Pressure
InsomniaInsomnia
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Periodic Limb Movement DisorderPeriodic Limb Movement Disorder
REM Behavior DisorderREM Behavior Disorder
SleepSleep
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Sleep Disorder: SleepwalkingSleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleep Disturbances In WomenSleep Disturbances In Women
SnoringSnoring
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
High Blood Pressure Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea 

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Color Blindness Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood Donation - Recipients Sanatogen Find a Hospital A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood Pressure Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Drug Interaction Checker
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close