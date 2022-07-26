Keeping Hypertension at Bay – Good Night’s Sleep is the Way!

- Napping frequently can increase the risk of high blood pressure and ischemic stroke
- Poor sleep at night may up the frequency of taking more naps during the day
- So, have a good night’s sleep and keep high blood pressure and stroke away
Napping on a regular basis can put you at an increased risk of high blood pressure and stroke, reveals new research published in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
Link between Frequent Naps and High Blood PressureResearchers in China examined whether frequent naps could be a potential causal risk factor for high blood pressure and/or stroke. This is the first study to use both observational analysis of participants over a long period of time and Mendelian randomization - a genetic risk validation - to investigate whether frequent napping was associated with high blood pressure and ischemic stroke.
"These results are especially interesting since millions of people might enjoy a regular or even daily nap," says E Wang, Ph.D., M.D., Professor and Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology at Xiangya Hospital Central South University, and the study's corresponding author.
The daytime napping frequency survey occurred 4 times from 2006 - 2019 in a small proportion of UK Biobank participants.
Wang's group excluded records of people who had already had a stroke or had high blood pressure before the start of the study. This left about 360,000 participants to analyze the association between napping and first-time reports of stroke or high blood pressure, with an average follow-up of about 11 years. Participants were divided into groups based on self-reported napping frequency: 'never/rarely,' '"sometimes,' or 'usually.'
The study found:
- A higher percentage of usual-nappers were men, had lower education and income levels, and reported cigarette smoking, daily drinking, insomnia, snoring and being an evening person compared to never- or sometimes- nappers;
- When compared to people who reported never taking a nap, people who usually nap had a 12% higher likelihood of developing high blood pressure and 24% higher likelihood of having a stroke;
- Participants younger than age 60 who usually napped had a 20% higher risk of developing high blood pressure compared to people the same age who never napped. After age 60, usual napping was associated with 10% higher risk of high blood pressure compared to those who reported never napping;
- About three-fourths of participants remained in the same napping category throughout the study;
- The Mendelian randomization result showed that if napping frequency increased by one category (from never to sometimes or sometimes to usually) high blood pressure risk increased 40%. Higher napping frequency was related to the genetic propensity for high blood pressure risk.
The authors recommend further examination of the associations between a healthy sleep pattern, including daytime napping, and heart health.
The study has several important limitations to consider. Researchers only collected daytime napping frequency, not duration, so there is no information how or whether the length of nap affects blood pressure or stroke risks. Additionally, nap frequency was self-reported without any objective measurements, making estimates nonquantifiable.
The study's participants were mostly middle-aged and elderly with European ancestry, so the results may not be generalizable. Finally, researchers have not yet discovered the biological mechanism for the effect of daytime napping on blood pressure regulation or stroke.
Co-authors are Min-jing Yang, M.D.; Zhong Zhang, Ph.D., M.D.; Yi-jing Wang; M.D.; Jin-chen Li, Ph.D.; Qu-lian Guo, Ph.D., M.D.; Xiang Chen, Ph.D., M.D.
The National Key Research and Development Program of China financially supports this research.
Source: Eurekalert
