About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Can a Banana a Day Keep a Cancer Doctor Away?
Advertisement

Can a Banana a Day Keep a Cancer Doctor Away?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 27, 2022 at 10:35 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Resistant starch, a diet supplement, can help prevent hereditary cancer
  • Resistant starch is a type of carbohydrate that acts like dietary fiber in the digestive system and feeds on the good bacteria in the gut
  • Oats, breakfast cereal, pasta, rice, peas, beans, and green bananas contain resistant starch

People with a high hereditary risk of developing a wide range of cancers can take resistant starch in powder form to keep cancer at bay.

Resistant starch is found in a wide range of foods such as oats, breakfast cereal, cooked and cooled pasta or rice, peas, and beans, and slightly green bananas.

Resistant Starch Foods Could Help You Burn More Calories
Resistant Starch Foods Could Help You Burn More Calories
Resistant starch foods can help you burn more calories and nullify the need for dieting
Advertisement


What is Resistant Starch?

Resistant starch is a type of carbohydrate that isn't digested in your small intestine, instead, it ferments in your large intestine, feeding beneficial gut bacteria - it acts, in effect, like dietary fiber in your digestive system. This type of starch has several health benefits and fewer calories than regular starch.

An international trial - known as CAPP2 - involved almost 1000 patients with Lynch syndrome from around the world and revealed that a regular dose of resistant starch, also known as fermentable fiber, taken for an average of two years, did not affect cancers in the bowel but did reduce cancers in other parts of the body by more than half. This effect was particularly pronounced for upper gastrointestinal cancers including esophageal, gastric, biliary tract, pancreatic, and duodenum cancers.
Dietary Resistant Starch Help Improve Gut Microbiota in People With Metabolic Syndrome
Dietary Resistant Starch Help Improve Gut Microbiota in People With Metabolic Syndrome
Resistant starch type 4 known as RS4 is not broken down in the upper gastrointestinal tract, but fermented by the gut bacteria in the colon to benefit health.
Advertisement

The astonishing effect was seen to last for 10 years after stopping taking the supplement. The study, led by experts at the Universities of Newcastle and Leeds, published in Cancer Prevention Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, is a planned double-blind 10-year follow-up, supplemented with comprehensive national cancer registry data for up to 20 years in 369 of the participants.

Previous research published as part of the same trial, revealed that aspirin reduced cancer of the large bowel by 50%.

"We found that resistant starch reduces a range of cancers by over 60%. The effect was most obvious in the upper part of the gut," explained Professor John Mathers, Professor of Human Nutrition at Newcastle University. "This is important as cancers of the upper GI tract are difficult to diagnose and often are not caught early on.

"Resistant starch can be taken as a powder supplement and is found naturally in peas, beans, oats, and other starchy foods. The dose used in the trial is equivalent to eating a daily banana; before they become too ripe and soft, the starch in bananas resists breakdown and reaches the bowel which can change the type of bacteria that live there.

Professor Sir John Burn, from Newcastle University and Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust who ran the trial with Professor Mathers, said: "When we started the studies over 20 years ago, we thought that people with a genetic predisposition to colon cancer could help us to test whether we could reduce the risk of cancer with either aspirin or resistant starch."

"Patients with Lynch syndrome are high risk as they are more likely to develop cancers so finding that aspirin can reduce the risk of large bowel cancers and resistant starch other cancers by half is vitally important."

"Based on our trial, NICE now recommends Aspirin for people at high genetic risk of cancer, the benefits are clear - aspirin and resistant starch work."

Long Term Study

Between 1999 and 2005, nearly 1000 participants began either taking resistant starch in a powder form every day for two years or aspirin or a placebo. At the end of the treatment stage, there was no overall difference between those who had taken resistant starch or aspirin and those who had not. However, the research team anticipated a longer-term effect and designed the study for further follow-up.

In the period of follow-up, there were just 5 new cases of upper GI cancers among the 463 participants who had taken the resistant starch compared with 21 among the 455 who were on placebo.

The team is now leading the international trial, CaPP3, with more than 1,800 people with Lynch syndrome enrolled to look at whether smaller, safer doses of aspirin can be used to help reduce the cancer risk.

The research is funded by Cancer Research UK, the European Commission, Medical Research Council, and the National Institute for Health Research.



Source: Eurekalert
Resistant Starch may Help Improve Blood Sugar and Satiety
Resistant Starch may Help Improve Blood Sugar and Satiety
Foods that are rich in resistant starch such as bananas, potatoes, grains and legumes can regulate blood sugar, enhance satiety as well as improve gut health.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, July 27). Can a Banana a Day Keep a Cancer Doctor Away?. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 27, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-a-banana-a-day-keep-a-cancer-doctor-away-208069-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Can a Banana a Day Keep a Cancer Doctor Away?". Medindia. Jul 27, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-a-banana-a-day-keep-a-cancer-doctor-away-208069-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Can a Banana a Day Keep a Cancer Doctor Away?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-a-banana-a-day-keep-a-cancer-doctor-away-208069-1.htm. (accessed Jul 27, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Can a Banana a Day Keep a Cancer Doctor Away?. Medindia, viewed Jul 27, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-a-banana-a-day-keep-a-cancer-doctor-away-208069-1.htm.

Advertisement

Earth’s Ozone Depletion Puts Billions Of Lives At Risk Of Skin Cancer And Cataracts
Earth’s Ozone Depletion Puts Billions Of Lives At Risk Of Skin Cancer And Cataracts
Depletion of the ozone layer exposes humans to harmful ultraviolet radiation (UV) and increases the risk of skin cancer and cataracts.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
View all
Recommended Reading
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Different Medical Specialists and their Area of Medical ExpertiseDifferent Medical Specialists and their Area of Medical Expertise
Eradicate Quackery, Save LivesEradicate Quackery, Save Lives
Medicinal Properties of the Banana PlantMedicinal Properties of the Banana Plant
Seven Power-Packed Foods for Optimum HealthSeven Power-Packed Foods for Optimum Health
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives Health benefits of bananas Different Medical Specialists and their Area of Medical Expertise Medicinal Properties of the Banana Plant Seven Power-Packed Foods for Optimum Health 

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip Color Blindness Calculator Find a Hospital Hearing Loss Calculator Iron Intake Calculator The Essence of Yoga Blood Donation - Recipients Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug Interaction Checker Noscaphene (Noscapine)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close