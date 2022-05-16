World Hypertension Day 2022 – Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!

Every year, May 17 is observed as World Hypertension Day to educate the people and increase awareness about hypertension, also commonly known as high blood pressure (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

World Hypertension Day



When was World Hypertension Day Started?

Goals of World Hypertension Day

Hypertension is a Silent Killer

This important day was created by the World Hypertension League and first held on May 14, 2005. Later it was changed to May 16 in 2006. Since then, resounding success has been achieved, and it has been an ever-expanding yearly event. Currently, 24 countries are participating in the global event.Blood pressure is the force exerted by circulating blood against the walls of the blood vessels in the body. Hypertension occurs when blood pressure remains too high for an extended period.