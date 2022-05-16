About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
World Hypertension Day 2022 â€“ Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 – Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM
Highlights:
  • World Hypertension Day is held on May 17 annually to promote blood pressure awareness
  • High blood pressure (hypertension) has no symptoms and could go unnoticed for years
  • To combat this, people should check their blood pressure regularly and accurately for a longer lifespan

Every year, May 17 is observed as World Hypertension Day to educate the people and increase awareness about hypertension, also commonly known as high blood pressure (1 Trusted Source
World Hypertension Day

Go to source).

When was World Hypertension Day Started?

This important day was created by the World Hypertension League and first held on May 14, 2005. Later it was changed to May 16 in 2006. Since then, resounding success has been achieved, and it has been an ever-expanding yearly event. Currently, 24 countries are participating in the global event.

Goals of World Hypertension Day

Hypertension is a Silent Killer

Blood pressure is the force exerted by circulating blood against the walls of the blood vessels in the body. Hypertension occurs when blood pressure remains too high for an extended period.

High Blood Pressure
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
World Hypertension Day 2022 – Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!

Blood pressure is measured by two numbers. The upper (systolic) number represents the pressure in blood vessels when the heartbeats. The lower (diastolic) number represents the pressure in the vessels when the heart rests.

If the systolic blood pressure reading is above 140 mmHg and/or the diastolic blood pressure reading above 90 mmHg, it is called high blood pressure (hypertension) (3 Trusted Source
Facts About Hypertension

Go to source).
Blood Pressure Calculator
Blood Pressure Calculator
Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.
High blood pressure mostly doesn't show up in the form of warning signs or symptoms. When symptoms do happen, they are early morning headaches, nosebleeds, irregular heartbeat patterns, changes in vision, and buzzing in the ears.

Please remember!! The only way to detect high blood pressure is by measuring the blood pressure. Individuals can measure their blood pressure using devices or consult a general physician.

Why Hypertension is a Public Health Epidemic?

  • Hypertension (high blood pressure) significantly increases the risks of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases.
  • An estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years worldwide have hypertension, mostly living in low- and middle-income countries.
  • An estimated 46% of adults worldwide with hypertension are unaware that they have this condition.
  • Less than half of adults (42%) with hypertension are diagnosed and treated.
  • Approximately 1 in 5 adults (21%) with hypertension have it under control.
  • Hypertension during pregnancy is a major cause of premature death worldwide.
  • One of the global targets for non-communicable diseases is to reduce the prevalence of hypertension by 33% between 2010 and 2030 (4 Trusted Source
    Hypertension

    Go to source    ).

World Hypertension Day 2022 Theme

In 2022, the theme is Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer, focusing on countering low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low to middle-income countries, and accurate blood pressure measurement methods (5 Trusted Source
World Hypertension Day

Go to source).

World Hypertension League recognizes that there are complex challenges in the prevention and control of hypertension globally, and, in most settings, efforts are neither comprehensive nor coordinated. To help avoid this, all countries should participate in the World Hypertension Day celebration with rigorous blood pressure measurement and awareness efforts in the community and clinical settings. Everyone's participation is needed to achieve the goals.

Help spread awareness because hypertension (high blood pressure) can be treated and controlled and if right actions are taken at right time.

How to Prevent Hypertension?

Although hypertension is a lifestyle disease, it is possible to keep it at bay. To prevent high blood pressure, one needs to follow certain changes in lifestyle such as:
  • Reduce the salt intake to less than 5g daily.
  • Consume more fruit and vegetables.
  • Be physically active daily.
  • Avoid smoking and other forms of tobacco.
  • Limit alcohol consumption.
  • Reduce the intake of foods high in fats.
Life is much better when we have a calm and composed heart and mind. Let us work towards stability and better health on World Hypertension Day.

References:
  1. World Hypertension Day - (https://www.paho.org/en/world-hypertension-day)
  2. World Hypertension Day and global awareness - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2643187/)
  3. Facts About Hypertension - (https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/facts.htm)
  4. Hypertension - (https://www.who.int/health-topics/hypertension#tab=tab_1)
  5. World Hypertension Day - (https://www.whleague.org/)


Home Remedies for High Blood Pressure / Hypertension
Home Remedies for High Blood Pressure / Hypertension
Home remedies offer you herbal and natural methods to treat high blood pressure or hypertension. Follow these simple and natural remedies to lower or control high blood pressure.

