World Hypertension Day 2022 – Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!

Why Hypertension is a Public Health Epidemic?

Hypertension (high blood pressure) significantly increases the risks of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases.

An estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years worldwide have hypertension, mostly living in low- and middle-income countries.

An estimated 46% of adults worldwide with hypertension are unaware that they have this condition.

Less than half of adults (42%) with hypertension are diagnosed and treated.

Approximately 1 in 5 adults (21%) with hypertension have it under control.

Hypertension during pregnancy is a major cause of premature death worldwide.

One of the global targets for non-communicable diseases is to reduce the prevalence of hypertension by 33% between 2010 and 2030 (4 ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Hypertension



Go to source ).

World Hypertension Day 2022 Theme

How to Prevent Hypertension?

Reduce the salt intake to less than 5g daily.

Consume more fruit and vegetables.

Be physically active daily.

Avoid smoking and other forms of tobacco.

Limit alcohol consumption.

Reduce the intake of foods high in fats.

