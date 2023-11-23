About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Insights on Healthy Psychobiotic Thanksgiving
Advertisement

Insights on Healthy Psychobiotic Thanksgiving

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM
Highlights:
  • Thanksgiving feast with psychobiotic foods can be a healthier choice for both gut and brain health
  • Psychobiotics include prebiotics, probiotics, and fermented foods that promote digestive health which in turn improves mental health
  • The gut-brain axis is the underlying link behind a psychobiotic diet and enhanced mental health

Thanksgiving is that occasion where we invite people for a feast that might challenge our digestion. It is renowned for unhealthy food that stresses your gut and brain.

Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria
Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria
The bacteria that live in the gut offer numerous health benefits such as synthesis of vitamin K, boosting immunity and metabolism of bile acids.
Advertisement


Still, a nutritious Thanksgiving treat is feasible! Recent research on the gut-brain axis suggests that taking psychobiotics can help maintain a healthy gut flora, which in turn can improve mood (1 Trusted Source
From Probiotics to Psychobiotics: Live Beneficial Bacteria Which Act on the Brain-Gut Axis

Go to source).

What are Psychobiotic Foods?

Psychobiotics include probiotics, prebiotics, and fermented foods that improve gut health and subsequently mental wellness. These are live bacteria and yeasts that, when consumed in adequate amounts, have the following benefits-

Gastronomics of Food and Mood

The gut-brain axis is the underlying link connecting the influence of food on our mood.

The gut microbiome produces serotonin — the precursor for melatonin, the hormone that controls circadian rhythm and sleep.

Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) is a neurotransmitter that helps induce calmness and sleep and is partly produced by the gut flora (2 Trusted Source
Feed your microbes to deal with stress: a psychobiotic diet impacts microbial stability and perceived stress in a healthy adult population

Go to source).
Top Vegetables and Fruits for Healthy Diet
Top Vegetables and Fruits for Healthy Diet
Include vegetables and fruits as part of your diet and improve your overall health.
Advertisement

The largest nerve in the body, the vagus nerve, connects the brain and gut, forming the so-called gut-brain axis.

Thus, there is a neurological link between psychobiotic foods and how they affect the brain.

Tips for a Healthy Thanksgiving Dinner

Do's:


  • A Thanksgiving feast without meat is incomplete. Choosing healthier options like turkey, though painful to cook, is good for the gut
  • Using ferments, like yogurt, cheese, or pickles contributes to both pre-and pro-biotics boosting gut health and mood
  • Foods high in psychobiotic include kefir, kimchi, cottage cheese, buttermilk, and sauerkraut can improve digestive health
  • Increase fiber intake, which supports good bacteria that can heal the gut lining and is healthier for gut health. Try choosing whole grain breads with healthy stuffings like walnuts and pistachios
  • Avoid packaged foods like potato chips for toppings. Instead, replace them with parmesan cheese which has enormous probiotic benefits
  • Replace high-sugar desserts with fresh fruits. Make your platter healthy and colorful with veggie treats
  • Replace sugars with low- or non-calorie sweeteners
  • Flour and butter are unhealthy options for a curry or gravy. Replace them with blended onion-a healthier choice
  • Garlic, onions, and asparagus are other psychobiotic alternatives

Dont's:

  • High-sugar treats
  • Packaged foods or ready-to-eat foods
  • High-fat foods such as cream, sausages, bacon, and butter

Given that gut microbiota has emerged as a key conduit for enhancing mental health, psychobiotic therapeutics can not only improve mental health but also serve as an alternative approach for patients who might be resistant to traditional therapies.

In summary, incorporating foods rich in psychobiotics into your diet may offer a safe and efficient means of improving your digestive and mental health.

Prepare a Thanksgiving meal that will improve your gut and mood!

Disclaimer: The content on this page is meant to be an informative resource and is not meant to replace advice from a medical professional. It is always best to consult a healthcare provider if you have any concerns.

References :
  1. From Probiotics to Psychobiotics: Live Beneficial Bacteria Which Act on the Brain-Gut Axis - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31010014/)
  2. Feed your microbes to deal with stress: a psychobiotic diet impacts microbial stability and perceived stress in a healthy adult population - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41380-022-01817-y)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Plant-based Foods and Mediterranean Diet Boost Gut Microbiome
Plant-based Foods and Mediterranean Diet Boost Gut Microbiome
Specific foods could provide protection for the gut, by helping bacteria with anti-inflammatory properties to thrive, reports a new study.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Quiz on Vegetarian Diet
Quiz on Vegetarian Diet
Vegetarian diets are becoming the new trend of healthy eating and people are looking for vegetarian substitutes for meat and fish. Test your knowledge on vegetarian diet by taking this quiz.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this ...
Tips to Stay Fit and Healthy This Thanksgiving Day

Tips to Stay Fit and Healthy This Thanksgiving Day

Have a healthier Thanksgiving Day by following these simple tips to avoid holiday weight gain and enjoy the ...

Latest Health Watch

Breaking the Chains of Treatment-Resistant Depression With Esketamine Nasal Spray

Breaking the Chains of Treatment-Resistant Depression With Esketamine Nasal Spray

Discover the groundbreaking study comparing esketamine and quetiapine XR for Treatment-Resistant Depression.
Rising Threat of Heart Attacks in Today's Youth

Rising Threat of Heart Attacks in Today's Youth

Explore the alarming surge in heart attacks among young adults. Uncover the lifestyle, dietary, and genetic factors contributing to this concerning trend.
Unidentified Pneumonia Grips Chinese Schools: Echoes of COVID Crisis

Unidentified Pneumonia Grips Chinese Schools: Echoes of COVID Crisis

China battles a school pneumonia outbreak, reminiscent of COVID's early days, raising concerns and straining healthcare.
Belly Fat Affects Brain Health Leading to the Onset of Alzheimer's Disease

Belly Fat Affects Brain Health Leading to the Onset of Alzheimer's Disease

Visceral abdominal fat has been linked with Alzheimer's disease. Discover how hidden belly fat affects brain health and explore insights for early intervention.
Beyond Sweet and Savory: Scientists Discover The Sixth Taste

Beyond Sweet and Savory: Scientists Discover The Sixth Taste

Unlock the secrets of taste with groundbreaking research revealing ammonium chloride as the elusive sixth taste.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Insights on Healthy Psychobiotic Thanksgiving Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests