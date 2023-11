Insights on Healthy Psychobiotic Thanksgiving

Advertisement

Tips for a Healthy Thanksgiving Dinner

Do's:

A Thanksgiving feast without meat is incomplete. Choosing healthier options like turkey, though painful to cook, is good for the gut

Using ferments, like yogurt, cheese, or pickles contributes to both pre-and pro-biotics boosting gut health and mood

Foods high in psychobiotic include kefir, kimchi, cottage cheese, buttermilk, and sauerkraut can improve digestive health

Increase fiber intake, which supports good bacteria that can heal the gut lining and is healthier for gut health. Try choosing whole grain breads with healthy stuffings like walnuts and pistachios

Avoid packaged foods like potato chips for toppings. Instead, replace them with parmesan cheese which has enormous probiotic benefits

Replace high-sugar desserts with fresh fruits. Make your platter healthy and colorful with veggie treats

Replace sugars with low- or non-calorie sweeteners

Flour and butter are unhealthy options for a curry or gravy. Replace them with blended onion-a healthier choice

Garlic, onions, and asparagus are other psychobiotic alternatives

Dont's:

High-sugar treats

Packaged foods or ready-to-eat foods

High-fat foods such as cream, sausages, bacon, and butter

From Probiotics to Psychobiotics: Live Beneficial Bacteria Which Act on the Brain-Gut Axis - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31010014/) Feed your microbes to deal with stress: a psychobiotic diet impacts microbial stability and perceived stress in a healthy adult population - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41380-022-01817-y)