Unidentified Pneumonia Grips Chinese Schools: Echoes of COVID Crisis

The aftermath of the corona virus pandemic - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7923856/)

Medical facilities in Beijing and Liaoning, located 500 miles northeast, are grappling with an upsurge in sick children, stretching their capacities to the brink. Reports from local media indicate that the outbreak may lead to imminent school closures.The affected children display unconventional symptoms such as lung inflammation and high fever, notably lacking the typical cough and other indicators associated with influenza, RSV, and similar respiratory ailments On Tuesday evening, ProMed, an open-access surveillance platform monitoring global disease outbreaks in humans and animals, issued an alert concerning an emerging epidemic of "undiagnosed pneumonia," particularly affecting children.A ProMed alert issued in late December 2019 served as a crucial early warning about a novel virus, subsequently identified as SARS-CoV-2 , alerting a diverse group of medical professionals and scientists, including high-ranking officials at the World Health Organization.In an editor's note, ProMed stated, "This report indicates a widespread outbreak of an undiagnosed respiratory illness... It is unclear when this outbreak was initiated, as it would be unusual for so many children to be affected so rapidly. The report does not mention any affected adults, suggesting potential exposure within the school environment."Source: Medindia