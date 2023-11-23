About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Unidentified Pneumonia Grips Chinese Schools: Echoes of COVID Crisis
Advertisement

Unidentified Pneumonia Grips Chinese Schools: Echoes of COVID Crisis

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM
Highlights:
  • Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in Chinese schools echoes the early days of COVID
  • Hospitals in Beijing and Liaoning are overwhelmed as sick children lack typical symptoms
  • ProMed issues alerts on "undiagnosed pneumonia" affecting children, sparking fears of a potential epidemic

Is China Bracing for Another Pandemic? Unidentified Pneumonia Hits Schools Facing the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, China is confronted with a fresh challenge: an enigmatic pneumonia outbreak sweeping through educational institutions (1 Trusted Source
The aftermath of the corona virus pandemic

Go to source).

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
Advertisement


This disconcerting situation, reminiscent of the initial stages of the COVID crisis, has triggered a surge in hospital admissions, casting a foreboding shadow over the nation's healthcare system.

Medical facilities in Beijing and Liaoning, located 500 miles northeast, are grappling with an upsurge in sick children, stretching their capacities to the brink. Reports from local media indicate that the outbreak may lead to imminent school closures.

Unconventional Symptoms Reported

The affected children display unconventional symptoms such as lung inflammation and high fever, notably lacking the typical cough and other indicators associated with influenza, RSV, and similar respiratory ailments.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Advertisement

On Tuesday evening, ProMed, an open-access surveillance platform monitoring global disease outbreaks in humans and animals, issued an alert concerning an emerging epidemic of "undiagnosed pneumonia," particularly affecting children.

Alert by WHO

A ProMed alert issued in late December 2019 served as a crucial early warning about a novel virus, subsequently identified as SARS-CoV-2, alerting a diverse group of medical professionals and scientists, including high-ranking officials at the World Health Organization.

In an editor's note, ProMed stated, "This report indicates a widespread outbreak of an undiagnosed respiratory illness... It is unclear when this outbreak was initiated, as it would be unusual for so many children to be affected so rapidly. The report does not mention any affected adults, suggesting potential exposure within the school environment."

It is premature to determine whether this could evolve into another pandemic, but, as a seasoned influenza virologist once remarked, "The pandemic clock is ticking; we just do not know what time it is."

Reference :
  1. The aftermath of the corona virus pandemic - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7923856/)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Is ‘COVID Teeth’ a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
Is ‘COVID Teeth’ a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?
Are new COVID-19 variants showing teeth and gum problems as early signs of COVID-19 infection? Experts warn not to ignore oral health.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or ...
Green Fungus

Green Fungus

Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, ...
Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the ...
Legionnaires’ disease

Legionnaires’ disease

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria. The infection is likely to ...
Pneumonia

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the ...
Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Q Fever

Q Fever

Q Fever takes its origin from word “query” and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects some ...
Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen levels and ...
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections. RSV infection is ...
Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by ...

Latest Health Watch

Breaking the Chains of Treatment-Resistant Depression With Esketamine Nasal Spray

Breaking the Chains of Treatment-Resistant Depression With Esketamine Nasal Spray

Discover the groundbreaking study comparing esketamine and quetiapine XR for Treatment-Resistant Depression.
Rising Threat of Heart Attacks in Today's Youth

Rising Threat of Heart Attacks in Today's Youth

Explore the alarming surge in heart attacks among young adults. Uncover the lifestyle, dietary, and genetic factors contributing to this concerning trend.
Insights on Healthy Psychobiotic Thanksgiving

Insights on Healthy Psychobiotic Thanksgiving

Psychobiotic meals such as probiotics and fermented foods for Thanksgiving dinner may be a better option for gut and brain health.
Belly Fat Affects Brain Health Leading to the Onset of Alzheimer's Disease

Belly Fat Affects Brain Health Leading to the Onset of Alzheimer's Disease

Visceral abdominal fat has been linked with Alzheimer's disease. Discover how hidden belly fat affects brain health and explore insights for early intervention.
Beyond Sweet and Savory: Scientists Discover The Sixth Taste

Beyond Sweet and Savory: Scientists Discover The Sixth Taste

Unlock the secrets of taste with groundbreaking research revealing ammonium chloride as the elusive sixth taste.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Unidentified Pneumonia Grips Chinese Schools: Echoes of COVID Crisis Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests