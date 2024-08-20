About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Human Behavior Shifts When Training AI

How Human Behavior Shifts When Training AI

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Aug 20 2024 3:19 PM

Highlights:
  • Humans adjust behavior to influence AI during training
  • Behavioral changes persist even after AI training ends
  • Biases in training data may lead to skewed AI outcomes
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more integrated into our lives, it plays an expanding role in decision-making. These systems, designed to learn from human interactions, often rely on the assumption that their training data accurately represents unbiased human behavior. However, recent research reveals that people change their behavior when they know it is used to train AI. This behavioral shift influences AI learning and persists even after the training phase ends (1 Trusted Source
The consequences of AI training on human decision-making

Go to source).
AI systems assist with various tasks, from routine actions like sorting emails to high-stakes decisions in healthcare, finance, and criminal justice. These models are typically trained on human-generated data, assuming it reflects unbiased decisions and preferences. However, emerging evidence suggests that this assumption may not hold.


Behavioral Shift: How Awareness Affects Human Interaction with AI

A study by Washington University in St. Louis shows that individuals adjust their behavior when they know it will be used to train AI. Participants in the "Ultimatum Game" who believed their decisions would influence AI training consistently acted more fairly, even at personal cost. This adjustment stemmed from a desire to instill fairness in the AI's behavior.


Long-Term Impact: Persistence of Behavioral Changes

One of the most surprising findings of the study was the persistence of this behavioral shift. After completing the initial task, participants were invited to play the Ultimatum Game again, this time informed that their decisions would not be used for AI training. Despite this change, many participants continued to exhibit the same fairness-driven behavior they had adopted during the AI training phase. This persistence indicates that the experience of training AI had a lasting impact on their decision-making, suggesting that the behavior had become habitual.

The implications of this finding are profound. It reveals that the act of training AI not only influences the AI's learning process but also reshapes human behavior in a way that may deviate from how individuals would typically act. This creates a feedback loop where AI and humans reinforce each other’s behaviors, potentially leading to suboptimal outcomes.

The study underscores a critical issue in AI development, the assumption that human behavior used for training is unbiased. If people consciously alter their behavior during AI training, the resulting data may be skewed, leading to AI models that perpetuate these biases. This can result in unfair or inefficient outcomes, especially in areas where impartiality is crucial.


Rethinking AI Training: Addressing Bias and Promoting Ethical Development

To mitigate the risks of biased AI, developers should diversify the pool of human trainers and use synthetic data or controlled environments to minimize bias. Mechanisms should also be implemented to detect and correct biases as they emerge during the AI training process.

Understanding the interplay between human behavior and AI learning is crucial for developing ethical AI systems. By addressing these biases, we can create AI that is not only powerful but also fair and just, avoiding unintended consequences that may arise from our own behavior.

Reference:
  1. The consequences of AI training on human decision-making - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2408731121)

Source-Medindia
