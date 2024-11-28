About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Depression and Sleep Disturbances Affect Menstrual Pain

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Nov 28 2024 12:33 PM

A recent study reveals how depression influences menstrual pain through genetic factors and sleep disturbances, urging a holistic approach to treatment.

How Depression and Sleep Disturbances Affect Menstrual Pain
Highlights:
  • Depression is linked to an increased likelihood of menstrual pain (dysmenorrhea)
  • Sleep disturbances intensify menstrual pain and depression symptoms
  • A holistic treatment approach is crucial for managing both conditions
Dysmenorrhea can be influenced by depression through genetic factors and factors such as sleep disturbances as a result of a recent study that has been published in Briefings in Bioinformatics (1 Trusted Source
Deciphering the genetic interplay between depression and dysmenorrhea: a Mendelian randomization study

Go to source).

Sleep Quality Varies Throughout Menstrual Cycle in Young Women
Sleep Quality Varies Throughout Menstrual Cycle in Young Women
Young women are more likely to experience sleep disruption in the days leading up to their menstrual period, finds a study.
Advertisement

Genetic Links Between Depression and Menstrual Pain

There are some genetic factors which connect depression and menstrual pain as follows:

A team of researchers from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), China and University of Liverpool, UK genotypically compared the data collected from over 600, 000 individuals drawn from Europeans and East Asians. They then proposed potential genes associating depression with menstrual pain through a method known as Mendelian randomisation.

Key insights include:
  • A study has found out that women who suffer from depression are more likely to suffer from dysmenorrhea.
  • By conducting research, it has also been clearly indicated that menstrual pain does not bring about depression hence eliminating the one way relationship.
  • Interference with sleep as induced by depressive disorder might complicate the situation as far as menstrual pain is concerned.

Advertisement
Program of Protected Time for Sleep Improves Morning Alertness for Medical Interns: Study
Program of Protected Time for Sleep Improves Morning Alertness for Medical Interns: Study
A study was conducted to determine whether a protected sleep period of 5 hours is feasible and effective in increasing the time slept by interns on extended duty overnight shifts.

Role of Sleep Disturbances

The study further indicates that poor sleep which is linked to depression may worsen the level of pain during menstruation. Broken sleep raises hormonal irregularities and enhances pain sensitivity, thus during dysmenorrhea, this will progress the intensity of the symptoms.

This might also intensify depression with poor quality of sleep getting intensified, meaning intense menstrual pain leads to poor sleep and these can worsen both. Handling disturbed sleep with strategies including cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia, or stress reduction or with a pharmacological intervention, is an important part of the concurrent management of both.


Advertisement
Do Women Need More Sleep Than Men?
Do Women Need More Sleep Than Men?
Why do women need more sleep than men? Discover why they may require additional rest, factors affecting sleep quality, and tips for better sleep.

Implications for Treatment

Lead researcher Shuhe Liu emphasized the importance of a holistic approach to treatment, advocating for:
  • Screening for mental health disorder in patients with chronic dysmenorrhea.
  • A specialised approach to both mental and reproductive health treatment as a single entity.
  • Attempts being made to eradicate discrimination of these conditions.
The present study re-emphasizes the interrelation between neurological and physical well-being, implying that managing depression and related sleep further intervenes with menstrual cramps. The knowledge of these connections might allow for developing tailor-made therapeutic interventions helping millions of people suffering from both diseases.

Reference:
  1. Deciphering the genetic interplay between depression and dysmenorrhea: a Mendelian randomization study - (https://academic.oup.com/bib/article/26/1/bbae589/7908576)

Source-Medindia
How the Lunar Cycle Affects Our Sleep Cycle?
How the Lunar Cycle Affects Our Sleep Cycle?
Study shows that people go to bed later and sleep less on nights before a full moon.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement