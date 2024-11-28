How Depression and Sleep Disturbances Affect Menstrual Pain

A recent study reveals how depression influences menstrual pain through genetic factors and sleep disturbances, urging a holistic approach to treatment.
- Depression is linked to an increased likelihood of menstrual pain (dysmenorrhea)
- Sleep disturbances intensify menstrual pain and depression symptoms
- A holistic treatment approach is crucial for managing both conditions
Deciphering the genetic interplay between depression and dysmenorrhea: a Mendelian randomization study
Go to source).
Depression may increase the risk of menstrual pain, highlighting the need for integrated care! #medindia #healthresearch’
Genetic Links Between Depression and Menstrual PainThere are some genetic factors which connect depression and menstrual pain as follows:
A team of researchers from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), China and University of Liverpool, UK genotypically compared the data collected from over 600, 000 individuals drawn from Europeans and East Asians. They then proposed potential genes associating depression with menstrual pain through a method known as Mendelian randomisation.
Key insights include:
- A study has found out that women who suffer from depression are more likely to suffer from dysmenorrhea.
- By conducting research, it has also been clearly indicated that menstrual pain does not bring about depression hence eliminating the one way relationship.
- Interference with sleep as induced by depressive disorder might complicate the situation as far as menstrual pain is concerned.
Role of Sleep DisturbancesThe study further indicates that poor sleep which is linked to depression may worsen the level of pain during menstruation. Broken sleep raises hormonal irregularities and enhances pain sensitivity, thus during dysmenorrhea, this will progress the intensity of the symptoms.
This might also intensify depression with poor quality of sleep getting intensified, meaning intense menstrual pain leads to poor sleep and these can worsen both. Handling disturbed sleep with strategies including cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia, or stress reduction or with a pharmacological intervention, is an important part of the concurrent management of both.
Implications for TreatmentLead researcher Shuhe Liu emphasized the importance of a holistic approach to treatment, advocating for:
- Screening for mental health disorder in patients with chronic dysmenorrhea.
- A specialised approach to both mental and reproductive health treatment as a single entity.
- Attempts being made to eradicate discrimination of these conditions.
Reference:
- Deciphering the genetic interplay between depression and dysmenorrhea: a Mendelian randomization study - (https://academic.oup.com/bib/article/26/1/bbae589/7908576)
Source-Medindia