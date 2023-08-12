High Private Sector Hysterectomy Rates in India, 95% Potentially Unnecessary

Highlights:
- A recent white paper by FOGSI reveals that an alarming 66.8% of hysterectomies in India occur in the private sector, with 95% potentially being unnecessary
- The report underscores the prevalence among uneducated women from rural areas
- As disparities and adverse effects come to light, calls for increased awareness, non-surgical options, and government action to address unnecessary surgeries
A recent white paper, jointly released by the Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) and the Integrated Health and Wellness Council, sheds light on the concerning prevalence of hysterectomies in India (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Hysterectomy in India: Spatial and multilevel analysis
Go to source).
'FOGSI's recent white paper uncovered 66.8% of hysterectomies in India take place in the private sector, with a staggering 95% potentially deemed unnecessarry #hysterectomies #privatesector #medindia'
Shockingly, a staggering 66.8% of these procedures occur in the private sector, with a report by Thomson Reuters Foundation suggesting that 95% of them may be unnecessary.
Demographic Trends and Medical ConcernsThe report highlights a worrisome trend, revealing that a significant portion of women undergoing hysterectomies are uneducated and hail from rural areas (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Guidelines to Prevent Unnecessary Hysterectomies
Go to source).
While hysterectomy is a common non-obstetric gynecological surgery, often performed for medical conditions such as fibroids, abnormal uterine bleeding, and uterine prolapse, the paper stresses that alternative methods could be viable in many cases.
Apart from underscoring the potential adverse effects of hysterectomy, including urinary tract infections, sexual dysfunctions, and depression, the paper emphasizes the need for increased awareness.
Hrishikesh Pai, president-elect of FOGSI, urges medical practitioners to focus on non-surgical, long-term options for women's reproductive health, emphasizing the importance of awareness campaigns and capacity building in this regard.
As concerns escalate, the Union health ministry has requested status updates on hysterectomies from all states, emphasizing the need for audits and adherence to comprehensive guidelines issued last year. The Supreme Court's ongoing attention to a public interest litigation on unnecessary hysterectomies since 2013 further underscores the gravity of the situation.
In the wake of these revelations, medical experts and policymakers are called upon to reevaluate the necessity of hysterectomies and prioritize non-surgical options.
The report encourages a shift towards community-level monitoring, awareness building, and adherence to guidelines to address the escalating rates of unnecessary hysterectomies in India.
References :
Source: Medindia
Moving Forward - A Call for Non-Surgical AlternativesThe National Family Health Survey 2019-21 revealed varying percentages of women undergoing hysterectomies across Indian states, with the southern region displaying higher prevalence.
References :
- Hysterectomy in India: Spatial and multilevel analysis - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8188977/)
- Guidelines to Prevent Unnecessary Hysterectomies - (https://www.fogsi.org/wp-content/uploads/announcements/Guidelines-and-Reportings-of-Hysterectomies.pdf)
Source: Medindia
