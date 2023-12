High Private Sector Hysterectomy Rates in India, 95% Potentially Unnecessary

Advertisement

Moving Forward - A Call for Non-Surgical Alternatives

While hysterectomy is a common non-obstetric gynecological surgery, often performed for medical conditions such as fibroids , abnormal uterine bleeding, and uterine prolapse, the paper stresses that alternative methods could be viable in many cases.Apart from underscoring the potential adverse effects of hysterectomy, including urinary tract infections , sexual dysfunctions, and depression , the paper emphasizes the need for increased awareness.Hrishikesh Pai, president-elect of FOGSI, urges medical practitioners to focus on non-surgical, long-term options for women's reproductive health, emphasizing the importance of awareness campaigns and capacity building in this regard.The National Family Health Survey 2019-21 revealed varying percentages of women undergoing hysterectomies across Indian states, with the southern region displaying higher prevalence.As concerns escalate, the Union health ministry has requested status updates on hysterectomies from all states, emphasizing the need for audits and adherence to comprehensive guidelines issued last year. The Supreme Court's ongoing attention to a public interest litigation on unnecessary hysterectomies since 2013 further underscores the gravity of the situation.In the wake of these revelations, medical experts and policymakers are called upon to reevaluate the necessity of hysterectomies and prioritize non-surgical options.The report encourages a shift towards community-level monitoring, awareness building, and adherence to guidelines to address the escalating rates of unnecessary hysterectomies in India.Source: Medindia