Medindia
Medindia
High Private Sector Hysterectomy Rates in India, 95% Potentially Unnecessary
Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM
Highlights:
  • A recent white paper by FOGSI reveals that an alarming 66.8% of hysterectomies in India occur in the private sector, with 95% potentially being unnecessary
  • The report underscores the prevalence among uneducated women from rural areas
  • As disparities and adverse effects come to light, calls for increased awareness, non-surgical options, and government action to address unnecessary surgeries

A recent white paper, jointly released by the Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) and the Integrated Health and Wellness Council, sheds light on the concerning prevalence of hysterectomies in India (1 Trusted Source
Hysterectomy in India: Spatial and multilevel analysis

Go to source).

Uterine Fibroid Embolization - Surgical Procedure
Uterine Fibroid Embolization - Surgical Procedure
Uterine fibroid artery embolization is a minimally invasive therapy to shrink symptomatic uterine fibroid tumors by cutting off their blood supply.
Shockingly, a staggering 66.8% of these procedures occur in the private sector, with a report by Thomson Reuters Foundation suggesting that 95% of them may be unnecessary.

Demographic Trends and Medical Concerns

The report highlights a worrisome trend, revealing that a significant portion of women undergoing hysterectomies are uneducated and hail from rural areas (2 Trusted Source
Guidelines to Prevent Unnecessary Hysterectomies

Go to source).

While hysterectomy is a common non-obstetric gynecological surgery, often performed for medical conditions such as fibroids, abnormal uterine bleeding, and uterine prolapse, the paper stresses that alternative methods could be viable in many cases.
Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus
Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus
Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive years. The cells that normally line the inside of the uterus grow into the muscle wall of the uterus. Know more about the symptoms and treatment for Adenomyosis.
Apart from underscoring the potential adverse effects of hysterectomy, including urinary tract infections, sexual dysfunctions, and depression, the paper emphasizes the need for increased awareness.

Hrishikesh Pai, president-elect of FOGSI, urges medical practitioners to focus on non-surgical, long-term options for women's reproductive health, emphasizing the importance of awareness campaigns and capacity building in this regard.

Moving Forward - A Call for Non-Surgical Alternatives

The National Family Health Survey 2019-21 revealed varying percentages of women undergoing hysterectomies across Indian states, with the southern region displaying higher prevalence.

As concerns escalate, the Union health ministry has requested status updates on hysterectomies from all states, emphasizing the need for audits and adherence to comprehensive guidelines issued last year. The Supreme Court's ongoing attention to a public interest litigation on unnecessary hysterectomies since 2013 further underscores the gravity of the situation.

In the wake of these revelations, medical experts and policymakers are called upon to reevaluate the necessity of hysterectomies and prioritize non-surgical options.

The report encourages a shift towards community-level monitoring, awareness building, and adherence to guidelines to address the escalating rates of unnecessary hysterectomies in India.

References :
  1. Hysterectomy in India: Spatial and multilevel analysis - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8188977/)
  2. Guidelines to Prevent Unnecessary Hysterectomies - (https://www.fogsi.org/wp-content/uploads/announcements/Guidelines-and-Reportings-of-Hysterectomies.pdf)

Source: Medindia
Quiz on Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)
Quiz on Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)
A urinary tract infection is infection of the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Take the following quiz to test your knowledge about this commonly occurring infection.

Rising Cases of Hysterectomy: Experts Raise Warning
Rising Cases of Hysterectomy: Experts Raise Warning
Experts warn against the rising number of hysterectomies done in India continues despite no concrete reason.
