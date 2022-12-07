High-fat Diet can Cause Bigger Waistline, Smaller Brain

Advertisement

Mice with impaired cognitive function were also more likely to gain excessive weight due to poor metabolism caused by brain changes.Larisa Bobrovskaya says that the research adds to the growing body of evidence linking chronic obesity and diabetes with Alzheimer's disease, and is predicted to reach 100 million cases by 2050.. We demonstrated this in our study with mice," she said.In the study, mice were randomly allocated to a standard diet or a high-fat diet for 30 weeks, starting at eight weeks of age. Food intake, body weight and glucose levels were monitored at different intervals, along with glucose and insulin tolerance tests and cognitive dysfunction.Mice on the high-fat diet gained a lot of weight, developed insulin resistance and started behaving abnormally compared to those fed a standard diet.Genetically modified Alzheimer's disease mice showed a significant deterioration of cognition and pathological changes in the brain while fed the high fat diet."Obese individuals have about a 55 percent increased risk of developing depression, and diabetes will double that risk," Bobrovskaya says."Our findings underline the importance of addressing the global obesity epidemic.Source: Newswise