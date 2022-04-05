Heart Health: Which Diet can Make Your Blood Vessels Flexible?

Advertisement

Key Nutrients Boost Heart Health

Arterial wall stiffening

blood vessel flexibility

Three different measures of blood vessel flexibility

Zinc

Nitric oxide

Niacin

The researchers, from the Sagol Center for the Metabolic Syndrome, Institute of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Hypertension, Tel Aviv-Sourasky Medical Center and the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv, Israel, were interested in whether other nutrients might also be important.A total of 72 participants with metabolic syndrome and obesity (55.5% male, average age of 53 years) were enrolled in a one-year intensive multidisciplinary weight loss program.This included personalized diet and exercise plans and regular meetings with a physician and dietician.The participants, who had a BMI of 34.28 kg/m2 at baseline, were asked to fill in a detailed dietary questionnaire a week before starting their diet and exercise plans and a year later.is linked to a heightened risk of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality and sowas used as a proxy for cardiovascular health.were taken: pulse wave velocity (PWV), common carotid artery intima-media thickness (IMT) and flow-mediated dilation (FMD).One year on, BMI had fallen by 9.4% and all three measures of blood vessel flexibility had improved. FMD had improved by 47% on average, PWV had improved by 13% and IMT had improved by 1%.The improvements in PWV were associated with reductions in calorie and saturated fat intake and with increases in zinc intake.plays a key role in the synthesis of nitric oxide in blood vessels.helps relax the inner muscles of the blood vessels, leading them to widen.The improvements in IMT were linked to reductions in calorie and saturated fat intake and increases in protein.The improvements in FMD were linked to increases in niacin (vitamin B3) intake.is known to dilate blood vessels, mainly in the upper part of the body.Lead researcher Dr Brurya Tal, of Tel Aviv-Sourasky Medical Center, says: "We found changes in the consumption of specific food components to be linked to better vascular structure and function."A Mediterranean diet, rich in protein (lean dairy products, fish, poultry, and eggs), rich in vegetables, nuts, seeds and with moderate consumption of fruits and grains, can contribute to improving vascular flexibility, thus indirectly protecting the cardiovascular system."The zinc-rich foods in the diet plan were sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, nuts and meat. Meat and fish provided niacin."Source: Eurekalert