World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: “Unite For Safety – Clean Your Hands”

Promote a Safe and Quality Climate with Good Hand Hygiene

Clean Facts

Adequate hand hygiene can prevent up to 50% of hospital-acquired infections.

1 in 4 health facilities globally lacks a basic water supply - affecting the health care of 1.8 billion people.

Even in high-income countries, hand hygiene compliance rarely exceeds 70%.

In Europe, 8.9 million nosocomial infections occur annually in acute and long-term care facilities

Hand Hygiene for Health Professionals



Go to source ) .

Five Principles for Hand Hygiene

Hand hygiene is not just hand washing, skincare and gloves also play a big part. It is also important to clean hands correctly by completely wetting the hands and rubbing them until dry. For healthcare workers, hand washing is not an alternative to hand disinfection; both are important for them. Healthy skin is key for effective hand hygiene and so take good care of your hands. Gloves serve to protect both the healthcare worker and the treated patient from infection but are not an absolute barrier to pathogens.

