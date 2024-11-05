About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Health Benefits of Oregano: A Must-Add to Your Diet

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Nov 5 2024 4:33 PM

Oregano is a powerful herb with antibacterial, immune-boosting, and possible anti-cancer benefits, supporting health when added to meals or taken as oil.

Highlights:
  • Oregano has natural antibacterial agents that fight infections
  • Rich in antioxidants, oregano strengthens the immune system
  • May aid in weight management and have protective effects against cancer
Oregano is widely known for its use in cooking, particularly Italian dishes. However, this flavorful herb offers much more than just enhancing the taste of your meals. Rich in antibacterial properties and immune-boosting nutrients, oregano is a powerhouse of health benefits. Its essential oils, particularly carvacrol and thymol, have been used in traditional medicine for centuries to support overall well-being (1 Trusted Source
Oregano

Go to source).

Health Benefits of Oregano
The health benefits of oregano have been highlighted since ancient times. This medicinal herb offers antioxidant, anti-cancer, wound healing effects, and more.
Oregano: Natural Antibacterial Agent

One of the most remarkable qualities of oregano is its natural antibacterial properties. The essential oils derived from oregano contain compounds such as carvacrol and thymol, which are scientifically proven to inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria. Studies have shown that oregano oil can be effective against pathogens like E. coli and Salmonella, making it a natural ally in preventing infections. These compounds work by disrupting bacterial cell membranes, helping the body combat harmful microbes naturally.


Oils from Clove and Oregano can Help Preserve Bread Longer
Oils from Clove and Oregano can Help Preserve Bread Longer
New edible films developed from clove and oregano oils can help preserve bread longer than currently available commercial additives, a new study reveals.

Oregano and it’s Immune-Boosting Qualities

Oregano is an excellent herb for strengthening the immune system. It is packed with antioxidants that help neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative stress in the body, which is crucial for overall health. Additionally, oregano contains vitamins like vitamin C, vitamin A, and zinc, which are vital for a strong immune response, helping the body fend off illnesses more effectively.


Oregano Seasoning Healthy for Heart and Brain
Oregano Seasoning Healthy for Heart and Brain
Apart from making your pizza more delicious, oregano seasoning can help cure inflammations also, suggests a new study.

Supports Weight Management

Oregano’s active ingredients, such as carvacrol, may help boost metabolism, making it easier to manage weight. These compounds improve digestion and regulate fat storage, leading to more efficient calorie burning. Oregano may also reduce bloating, further supporting digestive health, which can contribute to weight management.


Oregano and Rosemary Show Potential in Development of Future Prescription Anti-Diabetic Medications
Oregano and Rosemary Show Potential in Development of Future Prescription Anti-Diabetic Medications
Researchers have found that oregano and rosemary herbs can be used in developing effective prescription anti-diabetic medications.

Possible Protective Effects on Cancer

New studies reveal that carcinogenic traits are present in carvacrol and thymol found in extracts of oregano. These substances could induce the process of apoptosis and have an effect of prospective interference with the growth of tumor cells. Still, more robust studies are required to uncover these outcomes; however, the results are encouraging.

Some Ways to Include Oregano in Your Daily Meal Plan

It is very simple to incorporate oregano into your diet. You can just use dry oregano on your meals, or if you go for something intense, oregano oil capsules should do the trick. However, oregano oil should be used with moderation mostly because of its strong features; it should be diluted first before use.

The humble oregano is much more than an herb to sprinkle on your meal or add some zing to your spice rack. Antibacterial, and further immune stimulating as well as possibly anti-cancer, it is a useful addition to a healthy life. Oregano is one of the delightful spices that can improve your health if consumed in its recommended manner.

Reference:
  1. Oregano - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30000904/)

Source-Medindia


