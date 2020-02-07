Four Ways to Protect Your Skin from the Sun

‘Wear right clothes and shoes, put on a hat with a brim and apply sunscreen as you step out this 4th July to protect yourself from the harmful effects of the UV rays.’

says board-certified dermatologist Omer Ibrahim, MD, FAAD.To help protect your skin from the sun, Dr. Ibrahim recommends wearing the following items:It's important to cover up as much of your skin as possible when spending time outdoors. When selecting clothing, avoid fabrics with a loose or open weave, such as lace. In addition, dark colors offer more protection than light colors. For example, a long-sleeved denim shirt provides an SPF of about 1,700, while a white t-shirt provides an SPF of about 7. In addition, if you're at the beach or pool, keep in mind that dry clothing offers more sun protection than wet clothing.Sunglasses are an important part of your sun-protective wardrobe. When purchasing sunglasses, always look for lenses that offer UV protection. Lenses that appear dark do not necessarily offer UV protection, so make sure to read the label before purchasing. In addition, large-framed or wraparound sunglasses offer more sun protection than aviators, for example, so be sure to consider that when selecting your sunglasses.A hat is a simple and effective way to cover up your face and neck. When selecting a hat, choose one that has a wide brim, which will protect your ears, as well as your head and neck. Avoid baseball hats or straw hats with holes, as these are not as effective in protecting you outdoors.However, if you're wearing sandals or flip-flops or going barefoot, be sure to apply sunscreen to all exposed skin.says Dr. Ibrahim.These tips are demonstrated in "What to Wear to Protect Your Skin from the Sun," a video posted to the AAD website and YouTube channel. This video is part of the AAD's "Video of the Month" series, which offers tips people can use to properly care for their skin, hair and nails.Earlier this year, the AAD launched a national public awareness campaign encouraging Americans to #PracticeSafeSun to protect themselves and their families from skin cancer, the most common cancer in the United States.The public can help raise awareness of skin cancer by using this hashtag on social media when sharing AAD resources and photos of how they use sun protection outdoors.Individuals who have been affected by skin cancer can also share their personal stories on SpotSkinCancer.org to provide support and inspiration for others fighting skin cancer and communicate the importance of skin cancer prevention and early detection.Source: Newswise