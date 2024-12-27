Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, December 27). Fish-Friendly Dentistry: Revolutionizing Non-Lethal Oral Research . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 27, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fish-friendly-dentistry-revolutionizing-non-lethal-oral-research-218439-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Fish-Friendly Dentistry: Revolutionizing Non-Lethal Oral Research". Medindia. Dec 27, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fish-friendly-dentistry-revolutionizing-non-lethal-oral-research-218439-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Fish-Friendly Dentistry: Revolutionizing Non-Lethal Oral Research". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fish-friendly-dentistry-revolutionizing-non-lethal-oral-research-218439-1.htm. (accessed Dec 27, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Fish-Friendly Dentistry: Revolutionizing Non-Lethal Oral Research. Medindia, viewed Dec 27, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fish-friendly-dentistry-revolutionizing-non-lethal-oral-research-218439-1.htm.