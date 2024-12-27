CAR T-Cell Therapy: Affordable Cancer Treatment for Multiple Myeloma

CAR T-cell therapy developed by AIIMS targets the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), offering affordable and accessible treatment for multiple myeloma.
- CAR T-cell therapy modifies T cells to target cancer, showing promise in multiple myeloma treatment
- High costs and limited access make advanced cancer therapies unaffordable for many in India
- About 14.4 lakh new cancer cases in India were recorded in 2022
CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma
CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple MyelomaCAR T-cell therapy uses cell-based gene therapy, in which a patient’s T-cell gets genetically modified to enhance cancer cell identification and elimination.
The new research by AIIMS on Indian multiple myeloma patients gave insights into the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) sequence as a molecular target for the treatment.
Conventional cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy target the fast-dividing cells that eventually affect the normal cells undergoing division. This results in toxicity and severe side effects that can also be fatal.
The FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapies target B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) to treat relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. However, Indian patients are unable to afford these therapies due to high costs and limited availability.
How Antibodies Are Transforming Cancer TreatmentImmunotherapy, especially using monoclonal antibodies, has been a promising treatment for cancer for over a decade. Traditional treatment methods combine chemotherapy drugs with these antibodies for precise delivery by reducing side effects and improving their efficacy.
However, patients cannot afford these therapies due to high costs and limited availability in countries like India. According to recent national cancer registry data, 14.6 lakh new cancer cases in India were recorded in 2022. About 100 multiple myeloma cases are reported at AIIMS monthly and one in nine is at risk of developing cancer in their lifetime.
AIIMS’ Affordable CAR T-Cell TherapyThe AIIMS study was conducted by Prof Mayank Singh of BRAIRCH, AIIMS jointly with Prof Kalpana Luthra, Department of Biochemistry, AIIMS; Prof Sujata Mohanty ORBO; and Dr Ranji Sahoo from the Department of Medical Oncology.
This collaboration resulted in successful cancer antigen synthesis and purification, paving the way to develop novel anti-BCMA components with efficacy.
Delayed diagnosis and limited access to therapies are the barriers for cancer patients in India. This is expected to rise exponentially in the coming decade. The new advanced CAR T-cell therapy developed by AIIMS is under clinical validation. Successful clinical trials of the therapy could provide affordable treatment options for cancer patients.
