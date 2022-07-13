Exposure to Harmful Chemicals during Pregnancy may Cause Early Puberty in Children

What are Phthalates?

Is there a Link between Phthalates and Early Puberty?

Phthalates are chemical compounds that are used as plasticizers and fragrance retainers in a wide range of consumer products. They are used, for example, in the manufacture of PVC and can be found in building materials, cosmetics, plastic toys and food packaging, among other products.Previous studies have found associations between theseand a number ofsuch as urogenital malformations, poorer sperm quality, reduced testosterone levels, placental/umbilical dysfunction, preterm delivery, low birth weight, ovarian insufficiency and endometriosis.and animal studies have shown that phthalates exert, i.e. the ability to inhibit the effects of male sex hormones. On the basis of this hypothesis, the research team set out to assess the possible influence of these compounds on pubertal development in boys and girls. The researchers chose to study prenatal phthalate exposure, as it is during this stage that the adrenal and gonadal axes—which control the onset and progression of puberty—develop.The study included 788 boys and girls from Gipuzkoa, Sabadell and Valencia who were enrolled in the INMA Project cohort study. Prenatal exposure to phthalates was quantified by means of. Later, when the children were between 7 and 10 years of age,. On the basis of the responses, children were classified into five developmental stages: 1) pre-puberty, 2) early puberty, 3) mid-puberty, 4) late puberty and 5) post-puberty. The children's body mass index was also taken into account, as obesity plays an important role in pubertal development.Analyses showed thatcollected during pregnancy. Findings varied by compound tested, as well as by the sex and body mass index of the participants. However, it was observed thatThese findings were more evident in boys with normal weight and in girls who were overweight or obese.Specifically,, a substance used to make plastics more flexible, was associated withPrenatal exposure to, di-ethyl phthalate () and di-n-butyl phthalate () was associated with. However, prenatal exposure to butyl benzyl phthalate () and di-iso-nonyl-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate () was associated withAs for girls, prenatal exposure to di-iso-butyl phthalate (was associated withAssociations were observed for some of the phthalates studied individually, butas a clinical pathology, as we did not assess when this process started in each participant," commented ibs.GRANADA researcher Carmen Freire, first author of the study. "What is clear is that the age at puberty onset has decreased in recent decades and our findings suggest that phthalates could be one of the factors involved.""Our findings in boys are somewhat surprising," commented ISGlobal researcher Maribel Casas, last author of the study. "Due to the anti-androgenic activity of phthalates, we would have expected these compounds to interfere with pubertal development in the opposite direction—that is, by delaying it. However, determining the effects of these compounds is very complex, as they tend to be multifactorial and exposure never occurs in isolation, but rather in conjunction with a whole range of substances and environmental factors."It is now considered. Factors associated with age at puberty onset include obesity, although other factors, such as environmental exposures and stress, also play a role.Source: Eurekalert