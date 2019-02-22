medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Exposure to Plasticizer Chemicals During Pregnancy May Cause Motor Skill Problems in Children

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 22, 2019 at 11:43 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Prenatal exposure to plasticizer chemicals known as phthalates commonly used in moisturizers, lipstick, plastic containers, and children's toys may cause motor skill problems in children.
Exposure to Plasticizer Chemicals During Pregnancy May Cause Motor Skill Problems in Children
Exposure to Plasticizer Chemicals During Pregnancy May Cause Motor Skill Problems in Children

Scientists with the Columbia Center for Children's Environmental Health (CCCEH) at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health report motor skills problems in children exposed during pregnancy to plasticizer chemicals known as phthalates that are widely used in personal care products like moisturizers and lipstick, as well as plastic containers and children's toys.

Results of the study of 209 New York City children are published in the journal Environmental Research.

The researchers measured levels of phthalates and their metabolites in urine collected from women during late pregnancy and from their children at ages 3, 5, and 7 years. The Bruininks-Oseretsky Test of Motor Proficiency short form (BOT-2), a screening test for motor problems, was administered at age 11 to assess motor skills.

The findings suggest that maternal exposure to phthalates in late pregnancy could have long-lasting adverse effects on motor function in children in later childhood, particularly in girls. There was also evidence that childhood exposure to phthalates may have more harmful effects on motor function in boys.

"Almost one-third of the children in our study had below or well-below average motor skills," says senior author Pam Factor-Litvak, Ph.D., professor of Epidemiology at the Columbia Mailman School.

"Children with even subtle motor problems often have difficulty participating in daily activities of childhood, particularly sports. Children with motor problems may also experience low self-worth and self-esteem, high rates of anxiety and depression, as well as behavioral disorders, such as ADHD."

Phthalate exposures likely occurred when expecting mothers and their children unknowingly ingested small amounts of products like lipstick or plastic food containers or packaging. They may also have absorbed these chemicals through their skin.

"This study adds to the substantial body of evidence on the health risks of phthalates for children, which also includes elevated risk for asthma and cognitive issues," says Julie Herbstman, Ph.D., associate professor of Environmental Health Sciences and director of CCCEH.

"To the extent possible, expecting mothers should minimize their exposures to products like lipstick and moisturizers that contain these chemicals by paying attention to product labels. In addition, policymakers and manufacturers should consider steps to limit or eliminate the use of these chemicals. No chemicals should be this widely available until they are proven to be safe."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Exposure to Phthalates Shown to Possibly Affect Reproductive Health of Male Newborns

Male infants whose mothers were exposed to chemicals called phthalates during pregnancy may have a greater risk of future infertility.

Phthalates in Consumer Products Hamper Child Development

Children's products containing certain types of phthalates, which are a class of chemicals, is highly dangerous as it can hamper the working of the endocrine system.

Exposure to Plastic Chemicals during Pregnancy Can Affect Ovarian Function

Prenatal exposure to plastic chemicals such as bisphenol A (BPA) can pose a real threat to human ovarian function.

Prenatal Forest Fire Exposure Can Cause Stunting in Children

Mother's exposure to forest fire smoke during pregnancy can cause stunting in children, reveals a new study.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Height and Weight-Kids Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly Pregnancy and Antenatal Care 

What's New on Medindia

Computer Vision Syndrome

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

Green Blood Therapy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive