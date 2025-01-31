About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Enhancing Fetal Heart Screening With AI-Powered Technology

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Jan 31 2025 12:03 PM

AI-powered technology enhances fetal heart screenings, improving early detection rates of congenital heart defects for better newborn care.

Highlights:
  • AI enhances accuracy in fetal heart screening
  • Early CHD detection improves newborn outcomes
  • Advanced neural networks accelerate diagnosis
Early detection of congenital heart defects (CHDs) is crucial for ensuring optimal care and improving outcomes for newborns. Despite advancements in medical imaging, only a fraction of CHDs are diagnosed before birth, largely due to the complexity of fetal heart examinations. A new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered approach is revolutionizing prenatal screening by enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of identifying CHDs (1 Trusted Source
How BrightHeart uses Metaâ€™s DINOv2 to transform fetal heart screenings

Go to source).

Challenges in Fetal Heart Screening

Fetal heart screening presents significant challenges due to the small size of the fetal heart, which measures less than 1 cm, and the wide range of possible morphological variations. Accurate diagnosis requires high expertise, yet many defects go undetected, increasing the risk of complications after birth. The limitations of current screening methods necessitate innovative solutions to improve detection rates and clinical decision-making.


Role of AI in Advancing Diagnosis

Recent developments in AI and machine learning have facilitated significant improvements in medical imaging analysis. Advanced neural network models enable self-supervised learning, which enhances image and video classification performance. These capabilities allow for more precise identification of CHDs in ultrasound examinations, reducing reliance on manual interpretation and minimizing diagnostic errors.


Accelerating Product Development with AI Models

AI-driven solutions have significantly shortened the research and development timeline for medical screening tools. By utilizing pre-trained models with advanced learning capabilities, developers have been able to optimize performance and accelerate clinical validation. The integration of AI enables rapid processing of ultrasound video clips to classify examinations as normal or indicative of CHD, assisting clinicians in early detection.

The adoption of AI-powered screening tools has the potential to increase prenatal diagnosis rates of CHDs, leading to better-prepared treatment plans before delivery. Early identification allows for timely interventions, improving survival rates and reducing the risk of complications. Furthermore, AI models designed with a strong emphasis on data security ensure that sensitive medical information remains protected.

Reference:
  1. How BrightHeart uses Meta’s DINOv2 to transform fetal heart screenings - (https://ai.meta.com/blog/brightheart-transforms-fetal-heart-screenings-dinov2/)

Source-Medindia
