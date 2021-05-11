About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Eating Eggs During Infancy Reduces Egg Allergy Later
Advertisement

Eating Eggs During Infancy Reduces Egg Allergy Later

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • ​​​​​​​Increased frequency of eating eggs in infancy can decrease egg allergy later
  • Egg allergy is the second most common food allergy throughout the world
  • Children should be introduced to egg at the age of one to avoid egg allergy at 6 years

Parents need to introduce eggs and peanuts to children at a very early age to avoid egg and peanut allergies later in life, reveal a new study.

A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting reveals that early egg introduction is associated with decreased egg allergy.

Advertisement

Eating Eggs During Infancy Reduces Egg Allergy Later

"We examined infant feeding and food allergy data from birth to 6 years, collected by 2237 parent surveys in the Infant Feeding Practices Study II conducted by the CDC and US-FDA," said Allergy and Immunology Fellow Giulia Martone, MD, ACAAI member and lead author of the study.

About 1379 participants had complete food allergy data to 6 years.

"We found that children who hadn't had egg introduced by 12 months were more likely to have egg allergy at 6 years."
Advertisement

14 of 2237 surveys (0.6%) reported egg allergy at one year and 11 of 1379 surveys (0.8%) reported egg allergy at 6 years.

Children with egg allergy at 1 year-old and 6 years-old had less frequent egg consumption at 5, 6, 7 and 10 months of age.

"Egg allergy is the second most common food allergy throughout the world," said Xiaozhong Wen, MD, PhD, senior author and principal Investigator of the study.

"Current evidence suggests that early introduction of egg during infancy, followed by consistent and frequent feedings, seems protective against development of egg allergy. We are still investigating optimal timing of infant egg introduction and frequency of feeding."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Tips to Lose Weight After Diwali: 5-Day Diet Plan

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Allergy Types of Food Allergies Dealing with Pollen Allergy Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Eggs - The Good and The Bad Eat Your Way to Good Health with Quail Eggs Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods 

Recommended Reading
Types of Food Allergies
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat...
Egg Allergy? Eat Allergy Free Eggs
Egg Allergy? Eat Allergy Free Eggs
Children who are allergic to eggwhite might soon be able to eat it as researchers are working on ......
Early Introduction Can Obviate Egg Allergy
Early Introduction Can Obviate Egg Allergy
Late introduction of eggs can make children vulnerable to egg allergy, it has been shown....
New Treatment for Egg Allergy Discovered
New Treatment for Egg Allergy Discovered
In 75 percent of egg-allergic children, eating small amounts of egg every day for many months ......
Allergy
Allergy
An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic react...
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes,...
Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy
Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy
Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for t...
Dealing with Pollen Allergy
Dealing with Pollen Allergy
The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the sourc...
Eat Your Way to Good Health with Quail Eggs
Eat Your Way to Good Health with Quail Eggs
Quail eggs, superior to chicken eggs, can be a paragon of health & well-being. They are recommended ...
Eggs - The Good and The Bad
Eggs - The Good and The Bad
The controversy about the goodness of eggs has finally settled down, so eat one egg a day with no he...
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment. ...
Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods
Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods
Cut down on cost and include healthy foods in your daily diet. Cooking creatively helps you eat heal...
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Eating healthy winter foods is necessary to derive all the essential nutrients needed by the body du...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close