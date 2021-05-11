Eating Eggs During Infancy Reduces Egg Allergy Later

- Increased frequency of eating eggs in infancy can decrease egg allergy later
- Egg allergy is the second most common food allergy throughout the world
- Children should be introduced to egg at the age of one to avoid egg allergy at 6 years
Parents need to introduce eggs and peanuts to children at a very early age to avoid egg and peanut allergies later in life, reveal a new study.
A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting reveals that early egg introduction is associated with decreased egg allergy.
"We examined infant feeding and food allergy data from birth to 6 years, collected by 2237 parent surveys in the Infant Feeding Practices Study II conducted by the CDC and US-FDA," said Allergy and Immunology Fellow Giulia Martone, MD, ACAAI member and lead author of the study.
"We found that children who hadn't had egg introduced by 12 months were more likely to have egg allergy at 6 years."
14 of 2237 surveys (0.6%) reported egg allergy at one year and 11 of 1379 surveys (0.8%) reported egg allergy at 6 years.
Children with egg allergy at 1 year-old and 6 years-old had less frequent egg consumption at 5, 6, 7 and 10 months of age.
"Egg allergy is the second most common food allergy throughout the world," said Xiaozhong Wen, MD, PhD, senior author and principal Investigator of the study.
"Current evidence suggests that early introduction of egg during infancy, followed by consistent and frequent feedings, seems protective against development of egg allergy. We are still investigating optimal timing of infant egg introduction and frequency of feeding."
Source: Eurekalert