Downward Head Tilt can Make You Seem More Dominant: Here’s How

explain researchers Zachary Witkower and Jessica Tracy of the University of British Columbia.Witkower and Tracy add.Although researchers have investigated how facial muscle movements, in the form of facial expressions, correlate with social impressions, few studies have specifically examined how head movements might play a role. Witkower and Tracy designed a series of studies to investigate whether the angle of head position might influence social perception, even when facial features remain neutral.In one online study with 101 participants, the researchers generated variations of avatars with neutral facial expressions and one of three head positions: tilted upward 10 degrees, neutral (0 degrees), or tilted downward 10 degrees.The participants judged the dominance of each avatar image, rating their agreement with statements includingandThe results showed thatA second online study, in which 570 participants rated images of actual people, showed the same pattern of results.Additional findings revealed that the portion of the face around the eyes and eyebrows is both necessary and sufficient to produce the dominance effect. That is,even when they could only see the eyes and eyebrows; this was not true when the rest of the face was visible, and the eyes and eyebrows were obscured.Two more experiments indicated that the angle of the eyebrows drove this effect--, even though the eyebrows had not moved from a neutral position, and this was associated with perceptions of dominance.say Witkower and Tracy.Given these intriguing results, the researchers are continuing to investigate the influence of head tilt on social perception, exploring whether the effects might extend beyond perceptions of dominance to how we interpret facial expressions of emotion.Ultimately, Witkower and Tracy note, these findings could have practical implications for our everyday social interactions:Source: Eurekalert