About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Does Napping Lead to a Larger Brain?
Advertisement

Does Napping Lead to a Larger Brain?

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 24, 2023 at 2:01 PM
Highlights:
  • Research explores the connection between regular napping and slightly larger brain size, equivalent to 2.6 to 6.5 years of aging-related volume difference
  • It suggests no cognitive benefits and highlights limitations, including self-reported napping habits
  • The study encourages a nuanced perspective on the complex interplay between napping, brain health, and cognitive function

Recent buzz suggests that regular napping may lead to a slightly larger brain size, sparking curiosity about potential cognitive benefits. However, a closer look at the research utilizing the extensive UK Biobank database reveals a nuanced perspective on the relationship between napping, brain size, and long-term cognitive health (1 Trusted Source
Decoupling Sleep and Brain Size in Childhood: An Investigation of Genetic Covariation in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study

Go to source).

The Napping and Brain Size Connection

The study, published in Sleep Health, aimed to explore the impact of regular napping on brain health over time.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Ageing and Sleep
Ageing and Sleep
Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.
Advertisement


Leveraging the comprehensive UK Biobank database, which compiles genetic and health information from over half a million UK residents, researchers employed Mendelian randomization to unravel the potential links between napping and brain size.

Utilizing gene variants associated with a higher likelihood of napping in a vast sample of 378,932 individuals aged 40 to 69, the study sought to understand if these genetic influences were mirrored in brain size differences.
Nap Times Could Uncover the Secrets of Your Baby's Brain Development
Nap Times Could Uncover the Secrets of Your Baby's Brain Development
Research has unveiled that some youngsters are better at absorbing knowledge while sleeping, therefore they nap less frequently.
Advertisement

This approach helped account for confounding variables, ensuring a more robust examination of cause and effect.

The study revealed that individuals with gene variants linked to napping exhibited slightly larger brains—approximately 1.3% larger.

Despite the seemingly modest percentage, researchers emphasized its significance, equating it to 2.6 to 6.5 years of aging-related brain volume difference.

Does Brain Size Equal Cognitive Benefits?

The initial excitement about napping and brain size prompts an exploration of whether this increase translates to tangible cognitive benefits. However, a closer examination of the study's findings reveals a more complex picture.

Contrary to expectations, there were no discernible differences in the volume of the hippocampus, a crucial region for memory formation. Additionally, measures of cognitive performance, including reaction time and memory, showed no disparity between habitual nappers and non-nappers.

While well-conducted, the study faced limitations, such as self-reported napping habits and potential overlaps with cognitive outcomes.Professor Tara Spires-Jones of the British Neuroscience Association highlighted these concerns, emphasizing the weaker causal link between napping and cognitive effects.

As the media spotlight shines on napping as a potential brain-boosting activity, it's crucial to maintain a balanced perspective. The metabolic demands of the brain, coupled with the study's nuanced findings, prompt a critical evaluation of the broader implications of napping on cognitive function.

The brain's status as the body's most metabolically demanding organ raises the question of whether larger brains necessitate more frequent naps rather than napping actively influencing brain size.

While a short nap can enhance cognitive function in the immediate aftermath, the study underscores the need for a cautious approach when extrapolating such benefits to long-term cognitive health.

In the quest to unravel the mysteries of brain size and napping, this study offers valuable insights tempered by its limitations. While a slight increase in brain size may capture attention, the absence of clear cognitive correlations and the potential influence of metabolic factors caution against hasty conclusions.

As science continues to explore the intricate relationship between sleep habits and brain health, individuals are encouraged to approach napping as part of a broader lifestyle consideration rather than a panacea for cognitive enhancement.

Reference :
  1. Decoupling Sleep and Brain Size in Childhood: An Investigation of Genetic Covariation in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9874135/)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

The Pros and Cons of Afternoon Naps
The Pros and Cons of Afternoon Naps
New study suggests that afternoon sleep may make you mentally sharper if you're over age 60.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

How Power Naps Help You Recharge
How Power Naps Help You Recharge
Power naps may not be a substitute for regular restorative sleep, but they can help you recharge during the course of the day, enabling better performance at work and improving your mood.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

Latest Health Watch

The Connection Between Cancer and Dizziness/Fatigue

The Connection Between Cancer and Dizziness/Fatigue

Cancer patients often experience fatigue and other symptom warning signs of the disease.
What's the Mystery Behind the Urge to Scratch a Head Itch?

What's the Mystery Behind the Urge to Scratch a Head Itch?

An itchy sensation is caused by a chemical released by S. aureus that activates a protein on nerve fibers that transmits signals from the skin to the brain.
The Silent Strain: How Chronic Anxiety Affects Your Body

The Silent Strain: How Chronic Anxiety Affects Your Body

Explore the profound impact of chronic anxiety on the body— from cardiovascular strain to immune system vulnerability.
Breaking the Chains of Treatment-Resistant Depression With Esketamine Nasal Spray

Breaking the Chains of Treatment-Resistant Depression With Esketamine Nasal Spray

Discover the groundbreaking study comparing esketamine and quetiapine XR for Treatment-Resistant Depression.
Rising Threat of Heart Attacks in Today's Youth

Rising Threat of Heart Attacks in Today's Youth

Explore the alarming surge in heart attacks among young adults. Uncover the lifestyle, dietary, and genetic factors contributing to this concerning trend.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Does Napping Lead to a Larger Brain? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests