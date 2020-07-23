Chocolates 'Good' for the Heart

‘Eating chocolate at least once a week is linked with a reduced risk of developing a heart disease.’

The researchers conducted a combined analysis of studies from the past five decades examining the association between chocolate consumption and coronary artery disease (the blockage of the coronary arteries).The analysis included six studies with a total of 336,289 participants who reported their chocolate consumption.During a median follow-up of nearly nine years, 14,043 participants developed coronary artery disease and 4,667 had a heart attack (when coronary artery disease progresses and the flow of blood to the heart is suddenly blocked).Compared with consuming chocolate less than once a week, eating chocolate more than once a week was associated with an 8% decreased risk of coronary artery disease.Dr. Krittanawong said:He noted that the study did not examine whether any particular type of chocolate is more beneficial and whether there is an ideal portion size.he said.While it's not clear how much chocolate is optimal, Dr. Krittanawong warned against overeating. He said:Source: Eurekalert