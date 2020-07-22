Mindfulness Helps Control Anger and Violence in Men

The study shows that anger management using cognitive-behavioral group therapy and mindfulness-based stress management helps to control anger in men, who are in a relationship.The present study aimed to compare the effectiveness of cognitive-behavioral group therapy (CBGT) vs. mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) group therapy in reducing violent behavior among individuals who are violent in intimate partnerships and who voluntarily seek help. The study included 125 men who had applied for anger management. Among these men, 60 percent had committed sexual violence against their partners, 85 percent had reported physical violence, and around 87 percent had a history of psychological or emotional violence towards their partners.Participants were divided into two groups. One group received cognitive-behavioral group (CBGT) therapy using what is called the Brøset model. The other group participated in a stress management course based on mindfulness (MSBR).Partners in both groups participated through several surveys conducted before, during and after treatment.The analysis was based on participant and partner- reported data. Both CBGT and MSBR groups showed significant improvement in men's behavior, with no reported case of demanded or threatened sex against partners. The rate of physical violence that resulted in harm to their partner had also dropped to ten percentPsychological violence that includes threats and derogatory remarks also declined by 25 percent. But the drop-in rate of psychological violence was not as dramatic as drop-in other forms of violence. This is because it is difficult to address psychological issues and it takes a long time to experience feeling safe and secure emotionally." says Nesset." says Nesset.The first treatment was using mindfulness training called MBSR, that involved eight group sessions. The course was led by psychologist Nina Flor Thunold.The second treatment used cognitive-behavioral group therapy, which consisted of 15 sessions. The program was developed at St. Olavs Hospital and is called the Brøset model.The first phase of the therapy aimed to stop the violence. The next phase explores the patterns of violence and map situations that trigger violence. It also examines what thoughts and feelings arise and what actions are repeated." says Nesset.," says Nesset.Source: Medindia