Medindia
Childhood Cancer Survivors More Prone to Severe COVID-19
Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 8 2025 3:06 PM

Childhood cancer survivors face a 58 percent higher risk of developing severe COVID-19, despite being infected less often than others.

Highlights:
  • Childhood cancer survivors are 58 percent more likely to develop severe COVID-19
  • Hospitalization and intensive care were more common among infected survivors
  • Transmission peaks like Alpha and Omicron periods worsened their health outcomes
Adults who had cancer during childhood are significantly more likely to suffer serious complications from COVID-19. Although medical advances have led to increasing survival rates among children with cancer, long-term health challenges can persist well into adulthood.
A recent registry-based analysis highlights that these individuals remain vulnerable long after completing their cancer treatment. The investigation focused on how childhood cancer survivors in Sweden and Denmark were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.


Childhood Cancer - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complication & Prevention
Childhood Cancer - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complication & Prevention
Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.
Comparison with Siblings and General Population

The study analyzed data from more than 13,000 individuals diagnosed with cancer before age 20, all of whom were at least 20 years old when the pandemic started. These individuals were compared with their siblings and with randomly selected individuals from the general population, matched by gender and year of birth.

Interestingly, childhood cancer survivors were at a lower risk of contracting COVID-19. However, once infected, they were 58 percent more likely to develop severe illness, which included hospitalization, admission to intensive care, or death related to the virus.


Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Childhood cancer ranks fourth in the list of top seven cancers in India: Interview with Mrs. Poonam Bagai, CanKids, an NGO dedicated to change for childhood cancer.

Severity of Illness During High Transmission Periods

“It is important to understand that even though these individuals were not infected more often, the consequences were more serious when they did become ill,” explained Javier Louro, a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Environmental Medicine at Karolinska Institutet and lead author of the publication.

The risk became even more pronounced during phases of high viral transmission—especially when more infectious variants such as Alpha and Omicron spread rapidly. Differences in national responses also played a role, with Swedish survivors showing a greater risk increase compared to their Danish counterparts.


International Childhood Cancer Day 2025
International Childhood Cancer Day 2025
Explore the global efforts of International Childhood Cancer Day, focusing on addressing challenges, inspiring action, and sharing solutions in childhood cancer care.

Public Health Implications for Future Pandemics

Sweden's approach, based more on public recommendations than strict restrictions, may have contributed to the higher impact seen there, in contrast to Denmark's early and firm preventive actions.

Louro emphasized that childhood cancer survivors should be prioritized for vaccination and special protection measures in future pandemics or other public health emergencies.

Published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe, this analysis shows the ongoing health vulnerability faced by those who survived cancer as children. Despite their lower likelihood of infection, the risk of serious illness upon contracting COVID-19 remains significantly higher prompting a call for targeted health protections for this group in times of crisis.

Reference:
  1. COVID-19 infection and severity among childhood cancer survivors in Denmark and Sweden: a register-based cohort study with matched population and sibling comparisons - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(25)00155-3/fulltext)

Source-Medindia
Malaria Triggers a Chain Reaction That Leads to Childhood Cancer
Malaria Triggers a Chain Reaction That Leads to Childhood Cancer
Plasmodium falciparum infection increases the risk of Burkitt lymphoma (cancer) in children by triggering enzyme changes that cause gene mutations.

