Malaria Triggers a Chain Reaction That Leads to Childhood Cancer

Sustained activation induced cytidine deaminase (AID) expression in B cells following Plasmodium falciparum malaria infection in Kenyan children
Go to source). Burkitt lymphoma is a fast-growing type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that primarily affects children. It originates in B cells, a type of white blood cell, and commonly presents with tumors in the jaw, abdomen, or central nervous system. The disease is most prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa, where it's strongly associated with Plasmodium falciparum malaria and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infections. Early diagnosis and aggressive chemotherapy can lead to high cure rates.
Even though a connection between P. falciparum and BL has been acknowledged since 1958, the exact biological pathway that explains how malaria causes BL had remained unclear until now. Recent research published in The Journal of Immunology has finally provided important insights into the role of this parasite in facilitating cancer development.
Malaria Affects Immune Cells in Burkitt LymphomaBL primarily impacts B cells, which are essential immune system cells responsible for antibody production. A key characteristic of BL is the translocation of the MYC gene, where a segment of DNA from one chromosome detaches and reattaches to another chromosome.
In this new study, activation-induced cytidine deaminase (AID) has been identified as a crucial enzyme in the translocation of MYC. Elevated expression of AID in B cells infected by P. falciparum supports the idea that malaria directly plays a role in the development of BL.
Functional Enzyme Levels Link Malaria to Burkitt LymphomaAID is essential for the MYC gene translocation process that is a hallmark of BL. The study found that children with uncomplicated malaria—showing common symptoms such as fever, chills, and headaches—had significantly higher levels of AID in their B cells. These elevated levels were fully functional, further confirming the involvement of P. falciparum in BL development.
Notably, while five species of Plasmodium can cause malaria in humans, only P. falciparum is linked to an increased risk of BL, indicating the unique role of this particular malaria parasite in childhood cancers (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Study Identifies How Malaria Can Lead to Childhood Cancer
Go to source).
The findings suggest that tackling the burden of P. falciparum malaria, particularly in regions where it is endemic, could lower the incidence of BL. Dr. Rosemary Rochford, who led the research, indicated that addressing malaria could help reduce the rates of BL in these affected areas.
Ongoing Studies and Immune System ImplicationsDr. Rochford and her team are continuing their work to explore how P. falciparum affects immune function in children, fostering an environment conducive to cancer development.
Their research aims to uncover additional mechanisms by which malaria alters immune responses, ultimately expanding our understanding of the relationship between malaria and childhood cancers. As the team continues their investigation, they are focusing on other immune system changes that may contribute to the emergence of cancers like BL.
In conclusion, these findings reveal a direct connection between Plasmodium falciparum malaria and the development of Burkitt lymphoma in children, driven by changes in immune cells and gene activity. This connection shows how a common infection like malaria can lead to cancer, highlighting the need to strengthen malaria control to protect children’s health.
References:
- Sustained activation induced cytidine deaminase (AID) expression in B cells following Plasmodium falciparum malaria infection in Kenyan children - (https://academic.oup.com/jimmunol/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/jimmun/vkaf005/8078704?redirectedFrom=fulltext)
- Study Identifies How Malaria Can Lead to Childhood Cancer - (https://news.aai.org/2025/04/24/study-identifies-how-malaria-can-lead-to-childhood-cancer/)
Source-Medindia