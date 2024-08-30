About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Cannabis: A Breakthrough in Anti-Aging for Brain Health?

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Aug 30 2024 11:27 AM

Highlights:
  • Tetrahydrocannabinol initially boosts mTOR activity in the brain, aiding cognitive function
  • Long-term tetrahydrocannabinol reduces mTOR activity in peripheral tissues, mimicking anti-aging effects
  • Age-dependent effects suggest tetrahydrocannabinol may rejuvenate the endocannabinoid system in older animals
Recent research suggests cannabis, particularly the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) , may hold promise for combating age-related cognitive decline. A study conducted by researchers from Germany and Israel explored the anti-aging properties of THC in the brain, revealing a fascinating mechanism (1 Trusted Source
Bidirectional Effect of Long-Term Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol Treatment on mTOR Activity and Metabolome

Go to source).
Low-dose, long-term tetrahydrocannabinol administration in old mice restored cognitive abilities and synapse density, potentially reversing brain aging. THC's effect is tissue-specific. In the brain, it initially increases mTOR activity, a protein involved in energy production and amino acid synthesis, leading to the formation of new synapses. Unexpectedly, THC decreases mTOR activity in adipose tissue, potentially mimicking calorie restriction or exercise, both known for their anti-aging benefits.

Smoking Cannabis Causes Vision Impairment
Smoking Cannabis Causes Vision Impairment
Smoking cannabis is linked to alteration of key visual functions including visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, three-dimensional vision (stereopsis), the ability to focus, and glare sensitivity.

Tetrahydrocannabinol's (THC) Influence on mTOR Activity and Metabolic Changes in Aging

The study focused on the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR), a protein that significantly impacts aging by regulating cellular metabolism. Reduced mTOR signaling generally has an anti-aging effect, but it can negatively affect cognitive function in the aging brain.

Tetrahydrocannabinol's (THC) Dual Effect:


THC seems to exert a dual effect on mTOR activity, depending on the timeframe and tissue.

1. Initial Increase: In the brain, THC initially boosts mTOR activity, providing the necessary energy and resources for creating new synapses, essential for cognitive function.

Japan Approves Bill for Medicinal Cannabis Use
Japan Approves Bill for Medicinal Cannabis Use
The Japanese parliament approved a bill allowing medical cannabis products and prohibiting their use for non-medicinal purposes.
2. Later Decrease: Over time, THC reduces mTOR activity in peripheral tissues like adipose tissue, potentially mimicking the metabolic benefits of calorie restriction or exercise. This decrease might help the body conserve resources after the initial energy surge in the brain.

Metabolic Changes:


THC treatment also triggered metabolic changes, with:
  • Increased levels of metabolites associated with energy production and anti-aging effects in the hippocampus (brain region crucial for memory).
  • Increased levels of specific lipids (fats) with well-documented anti-aging effects.
  • Increased levels of metabolites potentially influencing histone modifications, which are critical for long-term cellular processes.

Age-Dependent Effects:


Interestingly, the study found that THC's impact on the metabolome (collection of metabolites) was age-dependent. In young mice, the effects were largely reversed compared to older mice. This suggests THC might restore the endocannabinoid system (a network of receptors and signaling molecules) to a more youthful state in older animals.

Advertisement
Fourfold Rise in Infant Mortality: Impact of Cannabis and Nicotine During Pregnancy
Fourfold Rise in Infant Mortality: Impact of Cannabis and Nicotine During Pregnancy
Study reveals using cannabis and nicotine in pregnancy increases infant death risk fourfold, urging caution and awareness.
Despite no changes in food intake or physical activity, THC treatment mimicked metabolic changes associated with anti-aging lifestyle interventions like calorie restriction and exercise. This finding suggests a potential link between metabolic changes, mTOR activity, and gene expression related to cellular health and defense.

These findings, while promising, are based on animal studies. More research is needed to determine the safety and efficacy of THC for anti-aging purposes in humans. Additionally, researchers need to isolate the specific components of THC responsible for these effects to develop potential therapeutic drugs without psychoactive properties.

Advertisement
Anti-aging Tips for a Younger, Healthier Life
Anti-aging Tips for a Younger, Healthier Life
Anti-aging strategies like adequate sleep, applying sunscreen, a balanced diet, and exercise can prevent premature aging and improve overall health.
Overall, this study provides exciting new insights into the potential of cannabis for promoting brain health and potentially combating age-related cognitive decline. However, further research is crucial before any definitive conclusions can be drawn.

Reference:
  1. Bidirectional Effect of Long-Term Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol Treatment on mTOR Activity and Metabolome - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsptsci.4c00002)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement