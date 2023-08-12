About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Japan Approves Bill for Medicinal Cannabis Use

by Colleen Fleiss on December 8, 2023 at 11:46 PM
Japan's parliament passed a bill permitting cannabis-based medical products and criminalizing its use for non-medicinal reasons.

The upper house of the National Diet of Japan on Wednesday passed the revised cannabis and narcotics control laws during the day, which will enter into force within a year from promulgation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cannabis

Cannabis


Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
Advertisement


Under the revised laws, cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive chemical found in the plant, will be dealt with as narcotics, the use of which will be banned to prevent young people and others from abusing it.

Japan's Health Ministry's Approval for Cannabis-Derived Ingredients

Growing the plants to produce medical products will also be allowed. In November, Japan's health ministry approved the ban on a cannabis-derived ingredient named hexahydrocannabihexol, or HHCH, after so-called "cannabis gummies" containing such an ingredient has rendered many ill in the country.

The synthetic compound was designated as a controlled substance. An expert panel of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the plan to prohibit the possession, use and distribution of HHCH, officially taking effect from December 2.

Violators of the ban under the pharmaceutical and medical device law can be imprisoned for up to three years or fined up to 3 million yen, or 20,235 US dollars, the report said.

Source: IANS
Cannabis as a Potential Solution for Menopause Symptom Management

Cannabis as a Potential Solution for Menopause Symptom Management


Cannabis is marketed to women for managing menopause symptoms, and this shows midlife women are using it for menopause and related issues.
Advertisement

Link Between Cannabis Use Disorder and Heart Problem Risk

Link Between Cannabis Use Disorder and Heart Problem Risk


The research adds to the ongoing discussion concerning the health consequences of cannabis use disorder and its possible associations with heart disease
Advertisement
Smoking Tobacco and Cannabis Tied to Depression Risk

Smoking Tobacco and Cannabis Tied to Depression Risk


People who smoke tobacco and cannabis have an increased risk of depression and anxiety than those who use either substance alone or not at all.
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance ...
Marijuana

Marijuana

Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, ...

Latest General Health News

Americans Struggle to Keep Up Healthy Habits in Holiday Season

Americans Struggle to Keep Up Healthy Habits in Holiday Season

Most Americans confess that due to constant flurry of activity during the holiday season, it is difficult to eat nutritiously, exercise, and get enough sleep.
Depression, Constipation & Urinary Tract Infection: Early Signs of Multiple Sclerosis

Depression, Constipation & Urinary Tract Infection: Early Signs of Multiple Sclerosis

People who suffer from depression, constipation, and urinary tract infections are more likely to get multiple sclerosis(MS) five years before MS diagnosis.
Antibiotic Misuse Can Cause Kidney Stones & Infection

Antibiotic Misuse Can Cause Kidney Stones & Infection

Seeking internet help for an incomplete antibiotic course resulted in kidney stone formation and urinary tract infection in a young woman.
Brain Care Score Tracks Dementia & Stroke Risks

Brain Care Score Tracks Dementia & Stroke Risks

The Brain Care Score is a tool to evaluate brain health and reduce the risk of brain disorders including dementia and stroke.
First Human Case of Rare Swine Flu Strain H1N2 Found in UK

First Human Case of Rare Swine Flu Strain H1N2 Found in UK

Swine influenza A viruses, including subtypes H1N1, H1N2, and H3N2, are prominent among pigs and sporadically transmit to humans.
View All
