Cannabidiol (CBD): A Safer Path for Dental Pain Relief

In a pioneering investigation with the potential to transform dental pain control, researchers at Rutgers have discovered that cannabidiol (CBD), a non-addictive derivative of marijuana, can alleviate acute dental pain. This groundbreaking outcome, documented in the Journal of Dental Research, suggests that CBD, devoid of any intoxicating effects, could be a comparably effective and considerably safer substitute for addictive opioid pain relievers

Historical Reliance on Anti-Inflammatory Medicines

Lead author Vanessa Chrepa, an associate professor at the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, highlighted the historical reliance onfor dental pain relief, such as acetaminophen (Tylenol), ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), or naproxen (Aleve). However, due to various reasons, including patient limitations or insufficient relief, dentists have often resorted to prescribing opioid medications. Recognizing the escalating issues related to opioid addiction and fatalities, the study focused on exploring CBD, as previous research indicated its potential for relieving dental pain without inducing psychoactive effects associated with THC.