About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Cannabidiol (CBD): A Safer Path for Dental Pain Relief
Advertisement

Cannabidiol (CBD): A Safer Path for Dental Pain Relief

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 22, 2023 at 10:23 AM
Highlights:
  • Rutgers study finds CBD significantly reduces acute dental pain
  • CBD users report at least 50% pain reduction, surpassing traditional treatments
  • Plans for a larger phase III trial are underway, signaling a potential shift in dental pain management

In a pioneering investigation with the potential to transform dental pain control, researchers at Rutgers have discovered that cannabidiol (CBD), a non-addictive derivative of marijuana, can alleviate acute dental pain. This groundbreaking outcome, documented in the Journal of Dental Research, suggests that CBD, devoid of any intoxicating effects, could be a comparably effective and considerably safer substitute for addictive opioid pain relievers (1 Trusted Source
Marijuana component offers opioid alternative by effectively treating dental pain

Go to source).

Historical Reliance on Anti-Inflammatory Medicines

Lead author Vanessa Chrepa, an associate professor at the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, highlighted the historical reliance on anti-inflammatory medications for dental pain relief, such as acetaminophen (Tylenol), ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), or naproxen (Aleve). However, due to various reasons, including patient limitations or insufficient relief, dentists have often resorted to prescribing opioid medications. Recognizing the escalating issues related to opioid addiction and fatalities, the study focused on exploring CBD, as previous research indicated its potential for relieving dental pain without inducing psychoactive effects associated with THC.

Painkiller Ibuprofen Better in Treating Dental Pain Than Opioids
Painkiller Ibuprofen Better in Treating Dental Pain Than Opioids
Painkiller ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) taken alone or in combination other drugs are better at easing dental pain
Advertisement


The clinical trial enlisted 61 participants experiencing severe tooth pain, randomly assigning them to receive different doses of an FDA-approved pure CBD solution called Epidiolex or a placebo. Pain levels were monitored using a visual analog scale (VAS) over three hours, a standard tool for assessing pain intensity.

Results showed that both CBD groups reported significantly greater pain reduction compared to the placebo group. Approximately 85 percent of CBD users reported a minimum of a 50 percent reduction in initial pain, with both CBD groups achieving a median 70 percent reduction in pain.

CBD Effect on the Human Body

The study also identified an increase in bite force among those who received CBD, suggesting an improvement in tooth function. Notably, participants in the CBD groups experienced more side effects such as sedation, diarrhea, and abdominal pain compared to the placebo group. Limitations in the study, including a small sample size, indicate the need for further extensive research to validate these findings and explore broader applications of CBD in pain management.
Prescription Opioids Are Unused by Patients After Surgical Tooth Extraction
Prescription Opioids Are Unused by Patients After Surgical Tooth Extraction
Around 100 million opioid drugs prescribed by doctors go unused by patients after dental impaction surgery.
Advertisement

Plans for a larger-scale phase III clinical trial are in progress, aiming to build on these promising results and fully understand CBD's safety profile in treating dental pain. Chrepa emphasized the need for follow-up research to explore additional applications, such as managing postoperative pain or combining CBD with other agents for enhanced pain relief. Despite the study's limitations, the robust results suggest a compelling case for using pure CBD, like Epidiolex, for dental pain management, with the anticipation of obtaining FDA approval for broader application.

"This study's robust results make a compelling case for CBD in dental pain management. A larger trial is the next step towards FDA approval."

Reference :
  1. Marijuana component offers opioid alternative by effectively treating dental pain - (https:www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1008198)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Synthetic Opioids may Replace the Addictive Opioids Real Soon
Synthetic Opioids may Replace the Addictive Opioids Real Soon
Opioid addiction can be brought to an end with the help of the synthetic opioids by extracting a novel gene from the opium poppy, finds a new study.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Tramadol Treats Moderate to Severe Pain Including Pain After Surgery
Tramadol Treats Moderate to Severe Pain Including Pain After Surgery
Tramadol is an opioid or narcotic analgesic drug prescribed for treating moderate to severe pain such as post-operative pain, cancer pain, low back pain, pain and inflammation of the joints, pain due to serious injury, or severe dental pain.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Dental Anesthesia

Dental Anesthesia

The advent of anesthesia may be regarded as a cornerstone in the development of modern dentistry.
Dental Check-Up

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do ...
Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief

Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief

Conventional treatment for nerve pain produces mixed results, but exercises are known to be very effective. ...
Pregnancy Dental Care Guide

Pregnancy Dental Care Guide

Dental care is not only safe but also essential during pregnancy. Hence, it is important for you to take good ...
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed ...
Tooth Decay

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing ...
Top 15 Natural Painkillers

Top 15 Natural Painkillers

Natural painkillers, such as herbs and spices can relieve pain too. They can be as potent and effective as ...

Latest Health Watch

Diving into Precision: How AI Explores Personalized Cancer Treatment

Diving into Precision: How AI Explores Personalized Cancer Treatment

Exploring AI's role in personalized cancer treatment decisions, Charité researchers find promise amidst challenges in a study.
Processed Diets: From Obesity to Cancer Link

Processed Diets: From Obesity to Cancer Link

A new study links increased ultra-processed food intake to elevated upper aerodigestive tract cancer risk. Beware the hidden health impacts.
Antibiotic Resistance Kills 5 Million People Every Year

Antibiotic Resistance Kills 5 Million People Every Year

Explore the rising crisis of antimicrobial resistance. From antibiotic abuse to its role in pandemics, uncover the global impact and solutions.
Novel Blood Test With 90% Accuracy Enables Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease

Novel Blood Test With 90% Accuracy Enables Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease

Unlocking the potential for early Alzheimer's detection, a groundbreaking blood test identifies 18 proteins associated with the disease.
Renaming 'Fatty Liver or NAFLD to 'MAFLD'

Renaming 'Fatty Liver or NAFLD to 'MAFLD'

Global liver societies have renamed Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) to Metabolic Dysfunction–Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD).
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Cannabidiol (CBD): A Safer Path for Dental Pain Relief Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests